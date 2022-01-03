Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu announce their pregnancy: A timeline of their relationship

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu are all set to become parents. The couple got married in 2020 and their little bundle of joy is expected to arrive this year. While the exact month is not known, they decided to go official with the information in an adorable Instagram post, sharing their happiness with fans and followers.

Tagging wife Kajal, Gautam shared a photo in which she lovingly stared at the camera. The actor wore a yellow-coloured top and accessorised minimally. She appeared to be glowing. Take a look:

“Here’s looking at you 2022 ” the caption read. The pregnant-woman emoji was enough to get fans excited.

Ever since they got married in October 2020, the couple has shared many posts displaying their love and affection for each other. They have also captured some stunning fashionable moments. Here are some of them:

Post their wedding, the actor had told Vogue that the couple had got acquainted through mutual friends over a decade ago. So, it was a long-term relationship which culminated in marriage. “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives,” the actor was quoted as saying in the interview.

It was when the pandemic began that they realised they wanted to be with each other for the rest of their life. “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together,” Kajal shared.

The two got engaged in June 2020, and it was nothing filmy, just “an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation” between them. “He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be more sure about spending my life with him!”

The engagement was an intimate home ceremony and the wedding involved virtual planning and then a picturesque celebration with close friends and family members.

