From adjustments to understanding: What Jyotika and Suriya’s vow renewal says about long marriages

Jyotika and Suriya have become the internet’s IT couple lately, sharing glimpses of their robust marriage during interviews and movie promotions. The Tamil actors recently renewed their vows after 20 years together. On Instagram, Jyotika shared that the ceremony, titled The Sequel, was not a celebration of a perfect marriage, but rather a “celebration of imperfections, of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly. This is a celebration of “us.”

The System actor chose a strapless ivory gown while Suriya looked dapper in a matching suit jacket paired with black dress pants. For the after-party, she kept it chic in a lavender off-shoulder chiffon dress with minimal jewellery, while the Retro actor slipped into a burgundy velvet suit with brown shoes.

Jyotika and Suriya renew vows with their kids. (Source: Instagram/@jyotika) Jyotika and Suriya renew vows with their kids. (Source: Instagram/@jyotika)

Jyothika’s vows

Jyothika also revealed the vows she made to her husband during the ceremony:

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“I vow to be a happy person — because I choose to see only life’s positive side.

I vow to celebrate life — because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love respects you beyond himself.

I vow never to complain- why should I? When even something as vast as the sky doesn’t have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around, everything in existence is incomplete. It’s how we choose to fill the gaps.

I vow to be thankful – as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who’ve given my life meaning. And me, a reason to live.

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I vow to be healthy — because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations.

I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived.

I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife who fights and then makes up, only to grow a little closer to you each time.

I vow to cherish our friendship most of all — because it’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children.

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So here’s to our next twenty years — the imperfect us, with the perfect understanding.”

Jyotika and Suriya at the after-party. (Source: Instagram/@jyotika) Jyotika and Suriya at the after-party. (Source: Instagram/@jyotika)

What this means for a marriage

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj says that in many Indian marriages, especially after children, one partner’s adjustments become so normalised that nobody pauses to acknowledge the emotional cost behind them. “Every long relationship demands adjustment. The problem begins when one person repeatedly bends while the other person’s ambitions remain protected. Years later, people often realise they were functioning constantly but not feeling emotionally seen. That is usually where resentment quietly begins,” he tells indianexpress.com.

He adds that children also observe these dynamics closely. “They notice whose work gets interrupted, whose stress is prioritised, and who is expected to absorb pressure silently. These everyday patterns shape how they understand relationships later in life,” he elaborates.

According to him, a ceremony like this is not just a celebration of love, but also helps partners feel seen and emotionally present in the relationship.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.