Justin Bieber wishes wife Hailey on her birthday: A look at the couple’s sweet moments

Justin and Hailey Bieber are pop-culture’s darling couple and are often seen leaving each other notes of affection on social media. Recently, on Hailey’s birthday, the Peaches singer wished her with a heartfelt message, calling her “squish”.

He took to Instagram to post adorable photos of the duo, captioning the post, ”To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent “happy bursday baby” love you until the end of time and then after that. :)”

The couple initially met in 2009, introduced by Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin. Their on and off relationship began from 2015 and continued, but the pair split when Justin got back together with his ex Selena Gomez. Justin and Selena did not continue their relationship and the Baby singer was rumoured to be back with Hailey later that year.

Justin has always been vocal about his love and appreciation for his wife. When the pair got married, he shared the news on social media with a sweet post:

Here’s another post where Justin mentioned and appreciated little things about his wife which melted our hearts. He wrote, ”Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You’re humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER 🥰”

Take a look at an anniversary throwback of the attractive couple. It was a photo from one of their wedding ceremonies, where Justin wore a black tuxedo and Hailey wore an off-shoulder wedding dress.

Here’s a look at the couple engaging in some adorable PDA amid friends. It’s great to see Justin and Hailey keeping the sparks flying in the relationship.

The pair shares a sweet bond with their niece. Justin took to Instagram to post a photo of the trio taking a stroll. The singer captioned, ”Good times with our niece 🙏”

Heartfelt birthday wishes seem to be a favourite in the Bieber household. On Justin’s 27th birthday, Hailey took to Instagram to wish him with a touching message. Take a look here:

Embracing Justin, Hailey posted a photo on Valentine’s day that perfectly describes their bond.

We hope the pair keeps celebrating each other in the future, too!

