‘The first year was really tough’: Justin Bieber on his marriage to Hailey

Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who wed Hailey Bieber in September 2018, has opened up about his marriage in a recent interview with GQ. For a new cover story, the Justice singer said how Hailey “cares for him like no one has ever cared for him”.

However, he went on to add that the first year of marriage “was really tough,” but he ultimately saw his nuptials with the model as a personal “calling.”

“I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing,” Justin shared. “[But] the first year of marriage was really tough, because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.'”

Justin added that they are in a great place now, and that they lean on each other as they navigate married life together.

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to,” he continued. “Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that,” the 27-year-old said.

Justin also mentioned how he has become “careful” about his time, his routine, his schedule and his rules. He won’t work after 6 pm — the other day he tried to head to the studio at 5:30, to work on finishing Justice, and Hailey stopped him at the door, made him stay home. “We had dinner together and we talked,” he says. “We didn’t talk about any work shit. We just laughed and watched funny videos. And, like, I’m reminded of who I am, not what I do, you know?”

“I have meetings now, which I was never very good at,” he said. “But now I’m like, ‘Okay, in order to be a healthy individual, this is what healthy adults do. They have schedules, they have calendars, they go by their calendar,’ and it’s beneficial, right? It’s not that it’s rocket science. But for me, it’s like I lived this crazy lifestyle and this was just not the norm,” he added.

