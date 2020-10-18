‘We will hold each other’s hands’: John Legend writes new song for Chrissy Teigen

The singer also expressed his gratitude for all the love and support they have been receiving. (Source: chrissyteigen/Instagram)

Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend had taken to social media to share the heartbreaking news of the loss of their unborn baby boy. Recently, Legend shared a song he had composed and dedicated to his wife. In a long Instagram post, the singer expressed his love and adoration for his family and also shared his belief that they will overcome this hurdle together.

“This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility,” he wrote.

Sharing the origin of the song, he further wrote, “I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

He concluded the note with gratitude for all the love and support they have been receiving. “Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.”

Prior to this Teigen had disclosed that excessive bleeding had caused her miscarriage.

Expounding on this Dr Akta Bajaj, Sr Consultant of obstetrics and gynaecology at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospital had told indianexpress.com, “Excessive bleeding is a common reason that may lead to miscarriage, which is also known as spontaneous abortion. Sometimes, the fetus or the elements of conception flushes out because of excessive bleeding in the form of tissues or fluid leading to a miscarriage; one doesn’t need instruments or surgical abortion to extract it.”

