‘Happy birthday to my forever’: Chrissy Teigen wishes John Legend; five times they set couple goals

Acclaimed singer-songwriter John Legend turned 43 today, and wife Chrissy Teigen couldn’t have wished him in a more heartfelt way.

Taking to Instagram, the model wrote: ”Happy birthday to my forever. I am lucky to have known you 16(!!) of your 43 years and I still wish it were more. I picked the most kind hearted man, the best father, and most talented human being around, which is truly a testament to me! Anyhoo I love you more than a caption could capture. More than a boomerang could wrangle. I love you I love you (sic).”

Take a look at the post here:

Together for over 16 years, the pair has always supported each other in the journey of life. They always find time in their busy schedules to spend cozy moments together.

In the picture shared by Chrissy, the couple can be seen enjoying a quite moment during the festive season. Check it out below:

The pair is also super stylish and slayed wedding fashion at their friends’ Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s nuptials, complementing each other’s outfits. While John opted for a classic tuxedo with a bow tie, Chrissy wore a dramatic Monique Lhuillier gown paired with Gianvito Rossi shoes. So pretty!

The couple even celebrated Diwali in 2021 – they attended Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali bash in traditional Indian attire and made us swoon. Chrissy opted for a glittery sari while John posed in a black bandhgala. Take a look here:

The couple stands together in each other’s toughest times, too. In September 2021, Chrissy suffered a miscarriage and took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news. John was pictured beside her in the hospital bed, comforting her. Chrissy shared a note along with the post that said: “And to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.”

John and Chrissy never let go of an opportunity to cherish each other, their social media is proof. On Chrissy’s birthday this year, John took to Instagram to wish her and said, ”Celebrating my queen’s birthday tonight. A perfect night. You deserve all of it and more. I love you forever.”

We hope the couple continues to make memories together; and wish John a very happy birthday!

