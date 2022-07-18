John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh get married for the second time: A timeline of their relationship

Congratulations are in order for John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh who tied the knot for the second time in Vancouver on Friday, 21 months after their court marriage. The couple legally got married in October 2020 in Florida.

In a picture shared by TMZ, the WWE star can be seen wearing a navy blue tuxedo with brown boots while Shariatzadeh opted for a white halter-neck blouse with floral lace details.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to People, the wedding location is significant to the couple as the two first met on the set of Cena’s 2019 film Playing with Fire, which was filmed in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CENA FANCLUB (@cenation.boy)

Cena and Shariatzadeh, an engineer, sparked dating rumours in early 2019, following the former’s split with Nikki Bella in July 2018. It was further confirmed after Cena was seen dropping her off at the San Diego airport in April 2019.

In 2019, the duo made their first red carpet appearance at the New York City premiere of Cena’s film, Playing With Fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOHN CENA CREWS (@johncena_crews)

According to reports, their relationship had the approval of their friends and family members from the beginning. Seth Rollins told US Weekly in January 2020, “(John and Shay) look incredible together. I have not seen him this happy in a long time. So that’s really cool.”

After dating for over a year and a half, they secretly tied the knot in Florida in October 2020.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!