Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner celebrate two years of marriage: A timeline of their romance

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner are on a photo-sharing spree. The couple has completed two years of marriage and has been sharing some never-seen-before gorgeous pictures from their wedding. If you are a fan, you would know that Joe, a singer, and Sophie, an actor, tease their followers with hilarious snippets of their life every now and then. This time, however, they shared quite a few photographs which have left us stunned, in a magical way!

To commemorate their relationship, we took a dive into their romantic history.

It was in 2016, when Sophie was still Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, did they start talking when the singer slid into her DMs on Instagram. She had told Harper’s Bazaar UK during a March 2019 interview, “We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

They met with each other after a few weeks of talking virtually, in London. Sophie said she was skeptical about whether it was indeed Joe who had messaged her in the first place. As such, she brought with her a few friends as a safety measure.

“I brought all my guy friends to come with me to meet him because in the back of my mind I still worried that he could be a catfish — or I don’t know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe,” she had told Elle magazine in March 2020.

They connected and ended up chatting for hours.

They were first clicked together on Halloween in 2016, and their picture was shared on Instagram.

The same year, they were spotted out and about in New York City and Los Angeles on romantic dinner dates. In January 2017, Sophie shared a photo of her beau on Instagram, captioned: “Miami Daze”.

In May 2017, they attended the Met Gala but walked the red carpet separately. When asked about the budding romance, the actor simply said she is “very happy”. Their relationship was actually confirmed by Joe’s younger brother Nick, in a sweet Instagram post that read, “These two ❤️”.

In July 2017, Sophie opened up about the relationship in an interview with Marie Claire. She said they had already met each other’s parents. Later that year, they adopted a puppy together and after that, they announced their engagement on Instagram.

In March 2019, she and Joe starred in the Jonas Brothers’ music video ‘Sucker‘, and in May, they got married in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And while they created a healthy space and relationship, fans had no idea that the couple even broke up at one point.

In June 2019, they had a second wedding ceremony in France, and on July 27, 2020 they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Willa.

