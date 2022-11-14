scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Joe Jonas talks about his ‘private’ marriage with Sophie Turner: ‘It makes me a better person’

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner have managed to stay away from the spotlight when it comes to their marriage and how they are raising their two daughters

Joe Jonas, Joe Jonas news, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Sophie Turner Joe Jonas marriage, Sophie Turner Joe Jonas children, indian express newsThe couple got married in May 2019 in Las Vegas, which was live-streamed. Later, they had another intimate ceremony with friends and family in France. (Photo: Instagram/@sophiet)

It is often argued that because they are public figures, celebrities’ lives cease to be private. There will always be a certain amount of interest beyond their professional lives, in terms of what they are doing personally, what kind of family life they lead, how they are with their spouses, etc.

But Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner have managed to stay away from the spotlight when it comes to their marriage and how they are raising their two daughters. While the couple does share nuggets about their life in interviews every now and then, and post adorable and funny videos and photographs, they remain largely private about their lives. And they prefer it this way.

 

In a new interview with Mr Porter, however, Joe — who is one of the three members of the band ‘Jonas Brothers‘ — shared a rare glimpse of his marriage with ‘Game of Thrones‘ alum Sophie, and explained why they try to shield it from the spotlight.

Joe, an actor and singer who is set grace the screen in ‘Devotion‘, a biographical war drama, told the publication that his wife is “the best acting coach ever,” and that she helped him prepare by running lines with him and co-hosting “game nights at the house they rented during filming in Georgia”.

 

He was, however, “careful” and restrained about how much he wanted to share without fuelling “an entire news cycle” about their relationship. “I want to feel like an open book. But, when we started dating, I realised that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself,” the father-of-two was quoted as saying.

The couple got married in May 2019 in Las Vegas, which was live-streamed. Later, they had another intimate ceremony with friends and family in France the following month.

 

They share a two-year-old daughter, Willa. In July this year, they also welcomed their second daughter, whose name has not been officially revealed.

