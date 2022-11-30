Jennifer Lopez reveals the sweet message husband Ben Affleck engraved on her engagement ring

Ever since they got married, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have set many relationship and fashion goals — right from their surprise engagement earlier this year, to their Las Vegas wedding and a more formal nuptial in Savannah, Georgia, which was attended by their friends and family members. It was followed by a long honeymoon in Paris.

Lopez, a singer and an actor, has now shared sweet new details about her second engagement ring; the couple was previously engaged in the 2000s, and they had called off the engagement back then, going on to marry and start families with other people.

Speaking about it in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the ‘On The Floor‘ singer revealed there is a sentimental engraving on the ring, which is essentially an unconventional green stone featuring on a silver band.

The 53-year-old said her 50-year-old husband proclaimed his love in the form of a cute three-worded message: “not going anywhere”. According to a People magazine report, the singer revealed the words inspired one of the upcoming tracks in her album ‘This Is Me…Now‘ that was announced on November 25.

Interestingly, Lopez told Lowe that when they rekindled their love last year, and during the early stages of it, the ‘Gone Girl‘ actor would “sign his emails when we started talking again, like ‘don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere’.”

She also recalled her first engagement ring from Affleck: “My first diamond ring he gave me, the pink diamond ring, it said ‘sing’.”

In April this year, almost two decades after calling off their last engagement, the Hollywood stars got engaged, which was confirmed on the singer’s official website. The music icon posted a teaser about a “major announcement” on her social media accounts, following which she finally made her engagement to Ben public through a short video. “I have a very exciting and special story to share,” she had said.

‘Bennifer’ as the couple is fondly addressed by fans, first met on the sets of their film ‘Gigli‘, in 2002 and began dating. Soon after, they got engaged in November 2002 and scheduled their wedding for September 2003. However, the wedding was called off and the couple broke their engagement in January 2004.

