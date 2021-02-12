‘It was really helpful for us’: Jennifer Lopez on doing couples therapy with partner Alex Rodriguez

The pandemic has been particularly hard on all forms of relationships. The extent of the adversity forced many couples to stay apart and sometimes even caused a fissure.

In an interview with Allure, pop star Jennifer Lopez has shared with a refreshing candidness how she and her partner Alex Rodriguez resorted to therapy during the quarantine.

During the course of the conversation, she also stated that they missed different things during the quarantine. “I miss being creative and running on 150. But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time.’ It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship,” she admitted in the same breath.

Both of them were in the midst of planning their wedding when the pandemic hit, upending everything. “It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas,” she revealed.

The couple got engaged in 2019, two years after dating. Both have been vocally appreciative of each other and their Instagram is peppered with some lovely photos of each other.