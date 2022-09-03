‘How perfect!’: Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck quoted his own movie during wedding speech

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently celebrated their love with a star-studded three-day wedding ceremony in Georgia. In the latest edition of her ‘On the JLo’ newsletter, Lopez shared some romantic details from the festivities.

“This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now,” she started out saying. Explaining the significance behind these words, the 53-year-old noted, “That is one of my favourite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

She added that Ben said these romantic lines during his wedding reception speech. “He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought…how perfect.”

In the newsletter, the singer-actor also revealed that she surprised Ben by incorporating a song that is close to their hearts in the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

“Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn’s ‘True Companion’ as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than twenty years ago. Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding.”

She recounted that she walked down the aisle with Marc’s ‘The Things We’ve Handed Down’ playing as her twins Emme and Max and Ben’s kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel walked before her.

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone part ways: A timeline of their relationship

“A song about the wonderful mystery of children…something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk,” JLo wrote.

Advertisement

Revealing Ben’s reaction to her surprise, she added: “Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!