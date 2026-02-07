Jennifer Lawrence opens up about postpartum depression after her second child: ‘I felt like a tiger was chasing me’

Postpartum depression came as a surprise to Jennifer Lawrence after the birth of her second child, and that experience changed the way she viewed her character Grace in the movie Die My Love. In an interview with The Interview, The New York Times, the actor discussed one of the most difficult periods of her life.

“I definitely did not expect it. I just expected to feel the way I did with my first, which I feel like, it should be said, postpartum is just a physical experience that happens to everybody. Your hormones are doubling every day in your first trimester, and then those hormones just plummet after you have your baby. They plummet again when you wean,” she told the host.