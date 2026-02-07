Jennifer Lawrence opens up about postpartum depression after her second child: ‘I felt like a tiger was chasing me’

Addressing postpartum depression promptly with appropriate support can significantly improve outcomes for both the mother and the baby.

Jennifer Lawrence talks about her postpartum depression
Postpartum depression came as a surprise to Jennifer Lawrence after the birth of her second child, and that experience changed the way she viewed her character Grace in the movie Die My Love. In an interview with The Interview, The New York Times, the actor discussed one of the most difficult periods of her life.

“I definitely did not expect it. I just expected to feel the way I did with my first, which I feel like, it should be said, postpartum is just a physical experience that happens to everybody. Your hormones are doubling every day in your first trimester, and then those hormones just plummet after you have your baby. They plummet again when you wean,” she told the host.

When her second child was born, the actor said, “I felt like a tiger was chasing me, every day I had so much anxiety. I had nonstop intrusive thoughts. I was just at the whim of — they controlled me. It was the fear of my child, just picturing every worst-case scenario, and then just doubting everything that I was doing.

Dr Pooja C Thukral, Associate Director, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad, said postpartum depression is a serious mental health condition that can affect new mothers after childbirth.

postpartum depression Recognise the signs of postpartum depression. (AI-generated image)

Signs to look out for

According to Dr Thukral, recognising the warning signs is crucial for timely intervention and support. Here’s what you should look out for:

1. Persistent Sadness or Low Mood: Feeling overwhelmingly sad, empty, or hopeless most of the time.
2. Loss of Interest: Losing interest or pleasure in activities once enjoyed, including spending time with the baby.
3. Fatigue and Exhaustion: Feeling constantly tired and lacking energy, even after resting.
4. Sleep Disturbances: Difficulty sleeping or sleeping too much, often accompanied by frequent awakenings or nightmares.
5. Appetite Changes: Significant changes in appetite, leading to weight loss or gain.
6. Feelings of Worthlessness or guilt: Experiencing intense feelings of inadequacy, guilt, or being a bad mother.
7. Difficulty Bonding with the Baby: Struggling to connect with or feel love for the baby.
8. Anxiety and Panic Attacks: Experiencing severe anxiety, restlessness, or panic attacks.
9. Irritability and Anger: Feeling unusually irritable, angry, or frustrated.
10. Thoughts of Self-Harm or Harm to the Baby: Having disturbing thoughts about self-harm or harming the baby.

“Identifying postpartum depression in oneself can be challenging, as many new mothers experience some mood changes due to hormonal shifts, lack of sleep, and the demands of caring for a newborn. However, it is more intense and lasts longer than the typical “baby blues,” said Dr Thukral.

Addressing postpartum depression promptly with appropriate support can significantly improve outcomes for both the mother and the baby. Recognising the signs, understanding the condition, and providing compassionate support are key steps in helping those affected.

