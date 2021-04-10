‘We women are stronger than we know’: Mahhi Vij pens note on mothers who undergo C-section

As much as pregnancy is a journey, childbirth is a monumental moment in any woman’s life. While labour pains are difficult to bear for any woman, they show a woman’s strength. Taking to social media, Mahhi Vij dedicated a post to all women and mothers who have given birth, especially through “challenging C-section” or Caesarean delivery.

“Giving birth to a child is never easy and especially all the more challenging if you have a C-Section. On one end is a child you want to nurture and on the other is the pain that your body is going through due to the stitches and the not-so-natural form of delivery. But I feel everything that happens in life makes you stronger and we women are stronger than we know! To all the mothers out there who have given birth and that too the more difficult way, remember it’s all worth it when we look at our child, the greatest blessing in disguise! Celebrate motherhood because I know for me its life’s greatest gift!” she said in an Instagram post to create awareness on the occasion of Caesarean Awareness Month, recognised in April every year.

Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali are parents to one-year-old Tara.

In an adorable Instagram post dedicated to Mahhi and all women, Jay wrote that all mothers are “superwomen”.

“The stress, the entire pain that Mahhi had to go through and I must say for me my wife became a hero that day! Hats of to all of the mothers out there who have brought life into this world, you truly are super women!” he added.

Previously, Jay took to social media to post how Tara couldn’t stop crying when her mother left for an outdoor shoot recently, after almost two years.

“After almost two years of @tarajaymahhi coming in our life…Mahhi was traveling outdoor for shoot without the baby…today I realised mother is a mother and a father can’t take a mother’s place…tara cried a lot today,” he mentioned.

Watch.

In the following post, he shared how after shooting a full night, Mahhi took the first flight to be back home with Tara.

