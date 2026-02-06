‘Ghatiya aadmi ka gussa…’: Javed Akhtar once said you can judge a person’s true character by observing their behaviour while they’re angry

According to Javed Akhtar, while time and shared journeys can reveal aspects of a person’s nature, their reaction in anger can be the most telling measure of their real character.

By: Lifestyle Desk
New DelhiFeb 6, 2026 12:00 AM IST
Javed Akhtar on judging a person's true characterJaved Akhtar on judging a person's true character (Source: Express Archive Photo)
Javed Akhtar is known not only for his celebrated writing but also for his sharp observations about life and human nature. During an interview with The Lallantop, the veteran lyricist and screenwriter spoke about how a person’s true character often comes to light in moments of anger, when pretence gives way to raw emotion. 

Sharing his thoughts, he invoked a popular saying before adding his own perspective on how to truly understand someone. He said, “Ek muhaawra hai, ki agar kisi insaan ko pehchaan na hai, toh ya toh 14 baras uske saath raho aur ya uske saath safar karo. Mera khayal hai ek teesra test aur bhi hota hai — usey gusse mein dekho (They say that to really know someone you should either live with them for 14 years or travel with them. I’d add a third test: watch how they behave when they’re angry),” Akhtar remarked. 

He continued, “Shareef aadmi ka gussa kuch aur hota hai, aur ghatiya aadmi ka gussa kisi aur tarah ka hota hai. Uski class kya hai uska gussa batayega. Kyuki uski saari mask, naqaabein gir chuki hain (A decent man’s anger is one thing, and a lowly man’s anger is another. His anger will tell what his class is. Because all his masks and veils have fallen).”

With this observation, he suggested that while time and shared journeys can reveal aspects of a person’s nature, their reaction in anger can be the most telling measure of their real character.

But, how reliable is anger as a ‘litmus test’ of someone’s personality or values?

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Anger has a way of peeling back the layers we carefully wear in everyday life. In those charged seconds, the polite self gives way to the instinctive self. But to say it always shows the ‘true’ character would be unfair. Even a deeply kind person can snap and say something they regret, only to feel guilt afterwards. That moment does not erase their compassion.” 

What matters is not a single episode but the pattern, he says, adding, “If anger consistently turns into belittling, cruelty or control, it reflects something woven into the person’s values. An occasional flare shows stress; repeated outbursts show character.”

What anger reveals about emotional intelligence and coping skills

Raj states that when anger takes over, the body speeds up — heartbeat rises, thoughts race, and the usual restraint weakens. That is when people say or do things without the polish they normally manage. But how one handles this state is the real marker. “Some are able to notice the surge, step back, and still communicate firmly without tearing the other down. That shows awareness and control.” 

Others lash out with insults, threats, or cold withdrawal. That shows anger is driving them rather than them steering the anger. The emotion itself is universal. The way it is carried reveals maturity, self-discipline, and respect for others.

Spotting the difference between fleeting anger and deeper character traits

The answer lies in aftermath and frequency. A temporary outburst may hurt in the moment, but it is followed by repair–an apology, accountability, a willingness to mend the damage. That anger belongs to the situation, not to the person’s essence, explains the expert. 

Raj adds, “But when anger becomes a regular weapon–leaving behind fear, humiliation, or silence–it reflects something deeper. In close relationships, it shows up as repeated belittling, dismissed as ‘temper’” At work, it is the boss who shouts only at juniors, never at equals. Short-lived anger shows vulnerability; chronic anger unmasks who the person really is.”

