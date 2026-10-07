‘Ma’: The Japanese philosophy that says healthy marriages need personal space

The Japanese concept of ‘Ma’ encourages couples to create intentional space within marriage. Could spending time apart actually strengthen connection, individuality and emotional intimacy?

By: Lifestyle Desk
5 min readOct 7, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Japanese concept of Ma in marriage and the importance of personal spaceIntentional space can support individuality | Source: Canva
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Marriage is often associated with closeness, shared routines, and spending as much time together as possible. But could deliberately creating some space within a relationship actually make partners feel more connected? A Japanese concept known as ‘Ma’ offers an interesting way of looking at this balance.

In Japanese culture, ‘Ma’ refers to an intentional interval or space. In a marriage, the idea is not about ignoring a partner, withdrawing affection or giving them the cold shoulder. Instead, it is about allowing two individuals enough breathing room to retain their own identities while remaining part of a relationship. The concept challenges the Western idea of ‘two-become-one’ marriage by recognising the importance of the ‘two’ within the one.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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This can play out in small, everyday ways. One partner may go to a book club while the other takes a long solo walk, treating separate social lives as a way to recharge rather than evidence that the couple is drifting apart. ‘Ma’ can also mean allowing a pause during emotionally charged conversations — for instance, when someone says, “I’m having a hard day,” rather than immediately offering advice or responding with “me too”. Even physical space can matter: giving a partner room while they are cooking, reading, or simply spending time in their own thoughts can be a form of respect.

The idea also sits alongside Japan’s cultural emphasis on Gaman, or emotional endurance. While constant proximity can sometimes contribute to irritation and familiarity that breeds contempt, intentional space may create opportunities for partners to miss each other, appreciate one another and return to the relationship with renewed energy. But whether this philosophy can genuinely strengthen modern marriages — and where healthy space ends and emotional distancing begins — requires some nuance.

The psychological benefits of personal space

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Personal space is important in a marriage because being close to someone does not mean giving up your individuality. When partners maintain their own friendships, interests and routines, they continue to have a sense of who they are outside the relationship. This becomes particularly important over time, when work, children, finances and family responsibilities can make the marriage the centre of almost everything.”

He adds that having some experiences that are your own can give you mental space and also something different to bring back into the relationship. It reduces the expectation that one person has to provide all companionship, emotional support and stimulation. Silence can serve a similar purpose. After a difficult or exhausting day, someone may simply need time to settle before they can be present with their partner. That does not automatically mean there is a problem between them.

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Healthy space vs emotional withdrawal

The difference becomes clearer when we look at the pattern and what happens afterwards. A healthy request for space usually comes with some indication that the person intends to return to the conversation. Avoidance is more likely when “I need space” repeatedly appears whenever there is conflict, accountability or emotional vulnerability.

“If conversations are constantly postponed, one partner is left waiting, or the same unresolved issue keeps coming back, then the space may actually be functioning as withdrawal. At the same time, taking a break during an argument is not necessarily unhealthy. When emotions are very high, stepping away can prevent the conversation from becoming more hurtful. The important part is whether the person eventually comes back and is willing to deal with what happened. If they keep using distance to avoid the conversation altogether, that is a different issue,” shares Raj.

Bringing ‘Ma’ into everyday married life

Quick Quiz

See if you can answer this:

What is the healthiest way for couples to create personal space in married life?

A. Spend all free time together to maintain closeness.

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B. Give only one partner regular personal time when they need it more.

C. Build small, reciprocal periods of personal time into everyday routines while maintaining emotional connection.

D. Avoid personal hobbies and friendships after marriage.

Reveal the answer

✅ Correct answer: C

Raj mentions that personal space does not require a separate room or hours of free time. It can include quiet time after work, individual friendships, hobbies, solo walks or simply doing separate activities. With children, partners can take turns giving each other uninterrupted time, even for 30 minutes. The key is reciprocity, so one partner is not left carrying most of the childcare or household responsibilities. Healthy relationships allow partners to have different needs for solitude and interaction while maintaining enough closeness to feel secure.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

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