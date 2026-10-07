‘Ma’: The Japanese philosophy that says healthy marriages need personal space

The psychological benefits of personal space

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Personal space is important in a marriage because being close to someone does not mean giving up your individuality. When partners maintain their own friendships, interests and routines, they continue to have a sense of who they are outside the relationship. This becomes particularly important over time, when work, children, finances and family responsibilities can make the marriage the centre of almost everything.”

He adds that having some experiences that are your own can give you mental space and also something different to bring back into the relationship. It reduces the expectation that one person has to provide all companionship, emotional support and stimulation. Silence can serve a similar purpose. After a difficult or exhausting day, someone may simply need time to settle before they can be present with their partner. That does not automatically mean there is a problem between them.

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Healthy space vs emotional withdrawal

The difference becomes clearer when we look at the pattern and what happens afterwards. A healthy request for space usually comes with some indication that the person intends to return to the conversation. Avoidance is more likely when “I need space” repeatedly appears whenever there is conflict, accountability or emotional vulnerability.

“If conversations are constantly postponed, one partner is left waiting, or the same unresolved issue keeps coming back, then the space may actually be functioning as withdrawal. At the same time, taking a break during an argument is not necessarily unhealthy. When emotions are very high, stepping away can prevent the conversation from becoming more hurtful. The important part is whether the person eventually comes back and is willing to deal with what happened. If they keep using distance to avoid the conversation altogether, that is a different issue,” shares Raj.

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