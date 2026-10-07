‘Ma’: The Japanese philosophy that says healthy marriages need personal space

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Marriage is often associated with closeness, shared routines, and spending as much time together as possible. But could deliberately creating some space within a relationship actually make partners feel more connected? A Japanese concept known as ‘Ma’ offers an interesting way of looking at this balance.
In Japanese culture, ‘Ma’ refers to an intentional interval or space. In a marriage, the idea is not about ignoring a partner, withdrawing affection or giving them the cold shoulder. Instead, it is about allowing two individuals enough breathing room to retain their own identities while remaining part of a relationship. The concept challenges the Western idea of ‘two-become-one’ marriage by recognising the importance of the ‘two’ within the one.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
This can play out in small, everyday ways. One partner may go to a book club while the other takes a long solo walk, treating separate social lives as a way to recharge rather than evidence that the couple is drifting apart. ‘Ma’ can also mean allowing a pause during emotionally charged conversations — for instance, when someone says, “I’m having a hard day,” rather than immediately offering advice or responding with “me too”. Even physical space can matter: giving a partner room while they are cooking, reading, or simply spending time in their own thoughts can be a form of respect.
The idea also sits alongside Japan’s cultural emphasis on Gaman, or emotional endurance. While constant proximity can sometimes contribute to irritation and familiarity that breeds contempt, intentional space may create opportunities for partners to miss each other, appreciate one another and return to the relationship with renewed energy. But whether this philosophy can genuinely strengthen modern marriages — and where healthy space ends and emotional distancing begins — requires some nuance.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.