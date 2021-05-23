‘There is so much beauty in what’s next’: Jana Kramer on ‘not looking back’ post split

On April 21, 2021, Kramer announced in an emotional Instagram post that she and Caussin, 34, were separating. (Source: Jana Kramer/Instagram)

American singer Jana Kramer who recently split with husband and former football player Mike Caussin, opened up about her emotions on what would have been their sixth wedding anniversary on May 22.

In an Instagram post, the 37-year-old country singer shared a photograph of herself throwing her hands up in the air while on a boat in a tropical locale, dressed in a bikini.

“Free. And not looking back,” she began.

The singer then reflected on how she is all prepared to looking ahead and celebrating life as a single woman.

“I thought not celebrating 6 years today would feel heavy and sad….and though there is sadness in the broken, there is more joy, happiness, freedom and self love than I’ve ever experienced. The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what’s next. Find your strength and set yourself free…”

On April 21, 2021, in an emotional Instagram post Kramer announced she and Caussin, 34, were separating.

“It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality,” the mom of two wrote. “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

“Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal,” Kramer continued. “Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle