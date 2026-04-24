‘Ex-girlfriend might feel awkward’: Why Jackky Bhagnani says he is in a ‘situationship’ with wife Rakul Preet Singh; expert on redefining marriage through transparency

The idea of relationships is evolving, with many people today questioning traditional labels and expectations. Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and actor Rakul Preet Singh recently offered a glimpse into this shift.

Speaking about their equation in an interview posted on the YouTube channel Zingabad, Jackky shared, “We told each other that we are not 20-21 years old anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs. Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill that void because if I am a depressed person, no matter who comes into my life, I will be depressed. And individually, you are happy too. Together, we are happier.” Rakul echoed this sense of self-sufficiency, adding, “We are not filling a void in each other’s lives. It’s not like you didn’t take me for a holiday, so I am unhappy. I can go on that holiday by myself. I think there are more important things in life to talk about.”

Interestingly, Jackky went on to describe their marriage using a term more commonly associated with undefined relationships. “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything,” he said. He also highlighted the role of transparency in their bond, explaining, “The ex-girlfriend might feel awkward about it. Rakul knows everything about me. So if she knows everything, then I don’t need to hide anything,” while Rakul added simply, “We are best friends.” Jackky further noted that this openness prevents feelings of restriction, saying he doesn’t feel “suffocated,” and that they actively encourage each other to maintain individual lives and friendships.

Their perspective brings up deeper questions about how modern relationships are being shaped by emotional independence, communication, and changing expectations — especially for people trying to balance closeness with personal freedom.

On being emotionally fulfilled as individuals before entering a relationship

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “There is a clear shift from looking at relationships as a place of rescue to seeing them as a space of meeting. When someone enters a relationship with some emotional grounding, the dynamic is less reactive. You are not depending on the other person to stabilise your self-worth or constantly regulate your emotions, which reduces volatility. Conflict feels difficult, but not immediately threatening.”

At the same time, he stresses that the idea of being fully fulfilled on your own “is not entirely honest.” No one is that resolved. Relationships will bring up insecurity, attachment patterns, and older wounds, whether you are prepared or not. “Long term stability comes from being able to stay in the relationship when those patterns show up, without making the other person responsible for fixing them. Satisfaction is less about completeness and more about emotional responsibility,” suggests the expert.

Terms like ‘situationship’ are often associated with ambiguity, how can individuals maintain clarity and security?

“The label is not the issue,” says Raj, highlighting that real problem is the ambiguity behind it. Even in something that feels fluid, people are still internally asking very direct questions. Where do I stand? Am I chosen? That need for clarity does not go away just because the structure is loose.

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He says that flexibility works only when there is an explicit understanding underneath it. Couples who manage this well are not avoiding definition; they are creating their own. They are clear about exclusivity, about emotional commitment, and about how much space the relationship can realistically hold without one person feeling neglected.

“Security comes from consistency. It is built through repeated experiences of someone showing up in a reliable way. Without that, independence starts to feel like distance and people begin to fill the gaps with doubt or overthinking. With it, space feels intentional rather than threatening,” explains Raj.

Are there boundaries individuals should maintain to ensure that honesty does not become overwhelming?

Transparency is important, Raj admits, but unfiltered honesty can become overwhelming. “Boundaries give communication structure. Talking about past relationships can be helpful when it provides context, but going into excessive detail or repeatedly referencing the past can create comparison and insecurity. It shifts the focus away from the present. Healthy communication is not about saying everything. It is about knowing what the relationship can hold, and sharing in a way that strengthens it rather than weighs it down.”