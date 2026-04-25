‘Jab mere bache chote the…’: Kajol recalls her favourite phase of motherhood

Recently, Kajol opened up about the phases of motherhood she cherishes most, saying: “Sabse zyada favourite roop woh hai, jab mere bache chote the. When I could just squash them, I could cuddle them as much as I wanted, and they loved it. And there is no argument about it. They wanted, ‘aur do mumma, give me a huggiee’… that was the best time of motherhood.”

Her words to Bollywood Bubble capture a universal emotion felt by parents worldwide. As children grow and begin asserting independence, why does that natural shift sometimes feel like rejection to them? According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant – Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, this emotional transition is deeply tied to healthy psychological development.

She explains, “As children grow, they become less interested in constant closeness and more willing to push limits by making their own choices,” says Dr Shankar. “This stage is very critical in identity formation. Children internalise a sense of self-agency and begin to prioritise peers, interests, goals and values beyond the family.”

For parents who were once central to every decision, this can feel unsettling. “To a parent who has been closely attuned to their child’s needs, this shift may unintentionally trigger feelings of neglect,” Dr Shankar explains. “The earlier dynamic of being constantly needed changes. However, the attachment bond is still very much present. Its expression evolves into mutual respect and emotional negotiation.”

She emphasises that this phase does not signal a lapse in love. “Supporting a child’s independence — even when it feels uncomfortable — is actually a sign of secure attachment. It helps the child grow into a self-reliant and confident individual.”

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Missing the phase of being their ‘whole world’

“Early childhood is often remembered as a high-intensity attachment phase,” says Dr Shankar. “The toddler years are filled with nurturance, physical comfort and deep emotional bonding. The child’s world is closely tied to the parent as caregiver, creating a strong sense of interdependence.”

As children mature, that interdependence naturally shifts. “This transition can evoke a sense of longing,” Dr Shankar notes. “The pace and intensity of early caregiving were vivid and emotionally enriching. Psychology recognises this as a normal emotional adjustment. The parent is adapting to an evolving relationship while still cherishing those intimate memories.”

Importantly, she adds, “The absence of that earlier physical closeness does not mean failure. It reflects the emotional investment that parenting demands.”

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Nostalgia vs difficulty adapting

“It is natural to glorify emotionally charged and care-filled moments,” Dr Shankar explains. “In most cases, nostalgia coexists with acceptance of the child’s growth and pride in their increasing independence.”

However, she offers a gentle caution. “If the longing becomes chronic discomfort, interferes with present relationships, or makes it difficult to respect boundaries, it may signal difficulty adapting to the evolving parent-child dynamic.”

She adds, “Sometimes, a parent’s self-worth may be strongly linked to the motherhood role. Difficulty accepting a child’s autonomy can reflect unresolved inner needs or identity shifts. In such instances, reflection, redefining one’s evolving role, and seeking peer or professional support can help integrate the past with the present.”