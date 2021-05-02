‘It’s often our expectations and perceptions that hurt us’: Ankita Konwar reflects on current health crisis

The situation, at this point, appears grim and sometimes it may feel like there is no light at the end of the tunnel, but one must always remember, no feeling is final. Ankita Konwar, who is currently in Lonavala, Maharashtra, shared a similar message on Instagram recently. Konwar posted a photo along with a heartfelt caption sharing how it is important to take care of ourselves.

In the picture, she donned a camisole top with mauve-pink shorts and basic flats, practising a yoga posture known as ‘Chakrasana’.

This pose not only improves your spine posture, but also helps in improving your eyesight and reduces stress. Check out the post below.

In the caption, she wrote, “Everything is, as it is”. She explained how our expectations often get the best of us and end us hurting. “Times like these, one is going to feel helpless but the only thing that’s always under our control is our actions and reactions to the situations around us” she wrote.

Things right now are beyond our control, all we can do is make sure our action and reactions do not hurt anyone around us because that is the only thing that is in our control. While we are all scared, fear can be one of the worst feelings at this point in time — “Of course we are all scared but fear is one of the worse things you can help spread.” she shared.

She concluded the post, writing: “Take care of yourselves 💕 I’m just learning to be 🙏🏽”

She also shared a video where she wrote: “Keep praying, have faith and do what keeps you sane 🙏🏽”

