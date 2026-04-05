‘It’s irritating now…Arhaan and I have a good laugh about these things’: Malaika Arora on dating rumours; psychologist reacts

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Malaika Arora has been an Indian media favourite for decades. Whether it is her glass figure, her spot-on dancing numbers, or who she is dating, the headlines and speculation never seem to end. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star recently opened up about one such obsession of Indians, in particular: the endless rumours around her dating life.
In an interview with Curly Tales, the actress admitted, “It is irritating, but now I treat it as a joke. I don’t give it too much importance. Arhaan and I actually have a good laugh about these things.”
Malaika, who has been frequently linked to different people in recent months, made it clear that she doesn’t let the noise affect her too much. She added, “I can’t plan these things; if it has to happen, it will happen.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
According to Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant – Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, Malaika’s reaction reflects a common psychological coping strategy.
“From a psychological perspective, this is a classic example of a coping mechanism.” The psychiatrist notes that feeling irritated at such rumours is natural, especially for public figures, as they are often exposed to “constant scrutiny, speculation, and invasion of privacy”, which can lead to stress, frustration, and even emotional fatigue.
However, choosing humour changes the impact. “By reframing the situation with humour, she reduces its emotional impact and prevents it from affecting her mental well-being.” This process, known as cognitive reframing, helps people manage stress more effectively.
“It also indicates a level of emotional maturity and self-confidence, as she is not letting external narratives define her identity,” Dr Kumar adds.
Malaika also mentioned sharing a laugh about these rumours with her son, Arhaan Khan, a dynamic that opens an interesting avenue of discussion. “Laughing about such rumours together suggests a strong, open, and emotionally secure relationship between the mother and her son,” Dr Kumar tells indianexpress.com.
He further adds that such a candid relationship about “potentially awkward or sensitive topics” between Malaika and Arhaan suggests a “strong, open, and emotionally secure” relationship defined by mutual trust.
“The fact that her son, despite being in his early 20s, can engage in such conversations indicates emotional maturity and a non-judgmental family environment. It also shows that the mother has created a safe space where her personal and public life can be discussed without discomfort or secrecy,” Dr Kumar says.
This dynamic can help families deal with external pressures, like public scrutiny, without letting them affect their emotional closeness.
In a space where personal lives are constantly under the spotlight, Malaika’s approach highlights how perspective—and a bit of humour—can make all the difference.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.