‘It’s irritating now…Arhaan and I have a good laugh about these things’: Malaika Arora on dating rumours; psychologist reacts

Malaika says that she and her son Arhaan have a good laugh about her dating rumours (Image: Instagram/Arhaan Khan)

Malaika Arora has been an Indian media favourite for decades. Whether it is her glass figure, her spot-on dancing numbers, or who she is dating, the headlines and speculation never seem to end. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star recently opened up about one such obsession of Indians, in particular: the endless rumours around her dating life.

In an interview with Curly Tales, the actress admitted, “It is irritating, but now I treat it as a joke. I don’t give it too much importance. Arhaan and I actually have a good laugh about these things.”

Malaika, who has been frequently linked to different people in recent months, made it clear that she doesn’t let the noise affect her too much. She added, “I can’t plan these things; if it has to happen, it will happen.”