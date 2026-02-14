‘It’s happened in my family, but they never spoke about it’: Sonali Bendre urges for open conversations around cancer

When families stay silent about illness, the cost can be lifelong.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 10:00 PM IST
Bollywood actor Sonali BendreSonali Bendra on her cancer journy (Photo: Sonali Bendre Behl/Facebook)
“It just kept feeling like how could this happen to someone… Then I realised it’s happened in my family, but they have never spoken about it. Had they spoken about it, the coming generation or others could have been more aware of it. Then we would have done a simple test, and I could have caught it early.”

Seven years after her diagnosis, Sonali Bendre is candid about the lingering side effects of cancer treatment — and about the silence that may have delayed early detection. Speaking on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, she reflected on the silence that preceded it. “If you can have different tools of diagnosis, then you could do precision treatment… you don’t have to put your body through that always. There are so many things, if only we open up, have conversations.”

Her words bring into focus a crucial but often overlooked factor in cancer prevention: family medical history.

Why family history matters more than we think

“Family history plays a significant role in both prevention and early diagnosis of cancer,” says Dr Arun Kumar Giri, Director – Surgical Oncology, Aakash Healthcare. “Certain cancers have hereditary components, and knowing that history allows us to categorise individuals into higher-risk groups who may benefit from earlier or more frequent screening.”

According to Dr Giri, many patients discover patterns of cancer in their families only after they themselves are diagnosed. “Silence, stigma or discomfort around discussing illness often delays awareness. By the time we connect the dots, an opportunity for early detection may already have passed,” he explains.

What are the ‘simple tests’ that could make a difference?

Bendre mentioned that “a simple test” might have helped detect her condition earlier. What does that mean in medical terms?

“Screening is not one-size-fits-all,” says Dr Giri. “For individuals with a family history of breast cancer, for instance, earlier mammography or breast MRI may be recommended. For colorectal cancer, colonoscopy at a younger age may be advised. In some families, genetic testing for mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 becomes important.”

He adds, “The purpose of genetic testing is not to create fear, but to enable surveillance. If we identify a mutation, we can plan enhanced screening, preventive medication or, in selected cases, preventive surgery. It allows for precision monitoring.”

The key, he stresses, is consultation. “A discussion with an oncologist or genetic counsellor helps create a personalised surveillance plan based on individual and family risk.”

 

How early detection can reduce treatment burden

“Cancer detected at an early stage often requires less aggressive treatment,” says Dr Giri. “Surgery alone may be sufficient in many early-stage cases, whereas advanced disease can require chemotherapy, radiation or combined modalities that carry greater toxicity.”

Bendre speaks candidly about the “debilitating treatment” she underwent and the lifelong side effects that followed. “Seven years down the line, the side effects of that treatment are immense, and that’s something I have to live with all my life,” she shared.

Dr Giri explains that early diagnosis can directly influence long-term quality of life. “When we detect cancer early, we not only improve survival rates but also preserve organ function and reduce long-term complications. The intensity of therapy can often be minimised.”

ALSO READ | When Sonali Bendre opened up about being body shamed: ‘I was called a lamp post, giraffe’

Breaking the silence

Beyond statistics and screenings, Bendre’s message is deeply human. “If only we open up, have conversations,” she says — a reminder that awareness begins at the dinner table as much as in the clinic.

“Open communication reduces stigma and encourages proactive health behaviour,” says Dr Giri. “When families discuss illnesses transparently, younger generations become more aware of warning signs and screening timelines. That awareness alone can be life-saving.”

Cancer prevention is not only about medical technology; it is also about dialogue. A shared family history can become a shared defence.

As Bendre’s experience underscores, sometimes the most powerful preventive tool is a conversation that happen

