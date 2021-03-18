‘It’s a constant work in progress’: Sameera Reddy on preparing her son for a younger sibling

He is also a child and cannot be expected to comprehend and understand immediately, she wrote. (Photo: reddysameera/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

If you follow Sameera Reddy on Instagram, you will probably agree if we say that her account is one of the most relatable. From regularly sharing cute reels with her family to recipes and her struggles with maintaining a healthy life, the actor keeps it extremely real and honest.

Recently, in a post talking about parenting and relationships, Sameera shared how there is no ‘perfect formula’ to prepare an older child for their younger sibling. She shared a beautiful picture of her children — Hans and Nyra — as she went on to pen a heartfelt note.

“There is no perfect formula for how to ready your older one for a sibling! I think it’s a constant work in progress for me and Akshai to find a balance for Hans to feel secure, happy, and ok to share his mama and papa with his lil sister ❤️ to get to this point now where I have to say he has totally found his rhythm with Nyra, the journey was not easy here .” (sic), she captioned the post.

Agreeing to struggling with “guilt” as “Nyra being small I had to make sure she’s always taken care of and that can result in me being a bit strict with Hans on how he handled her”, Sameera went on to say that the most important things as a mother was “listening to and understanding his reactions.”

“He is also a child and cannot be expected to comprehend and understand immediately. For that, I went beyond the tantrums and that takes incredible patience esp as an overwhelmed new mom. I constantly told him that he had a huge role to play in bringing her up. He is now a major part of daily responsibilities. And he loves it,” she added.

Continuing how she prepared him, and what truly helped in ensuring a balance between the two kids was being patient when their child used to act and not changing their routine.

“Asking family and friends to be mindful (of) not shifting too much focus on the baby. It needs to be balanced. Giving him things to do so he felt part of the process. Communication is important. Being honest with your child is really the key. Having dedicated one on one time with him,” she added.

In conclusion, she wrote: “That means my mom-in-law or Akshai had to watch Nyra and that’s where teamwork and equal parenting really helped in the process.”

What was your experience? Any advice on how to ready your child? she signed off.

