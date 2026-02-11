‘If she had compromised or taken shortcuts…’: Dr Madhu Chopra on daughter Priyanka facing patriarchy in Bollywood; how it can affect you

Dr Madhu Chopra highlighted how Bollywood has traditionally prioritised male actors when it comes to investment and marketing: "The industry was conditioned to believe that the hero drives the film. Investors put their money on the hero, not the heroine."

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 11, 2026
Madhu Chopra speaks on Priyanka Chopra facing patriarchy in Bollywood, discussing industry bias and how sexism affects women everywhere. Read on to learn from Priyanka’s journey and expert strategies to combat workplace sexismMadhu Chopra speaks on Priyanka Chopra facing patriarchy in Bollywood, discussing industry bias and how sexism affects women everywhere. Read on to learn from Priyanka’s journey and expert strategies to combat workplace sexism (Source: Instagram)
Dr Madhu Chopra, mother of global star Priyanka Chopra, recently shed light on gender bias in the Indian film industry while talking about her daughter’s challenges while carving a niche for herself in a male-dominated space without taking any shortcuts.

Chopra highlighted how Bollywood has traditionally prioritised male actors when it comes to investment and marketing. “Itne paise lagate hai log toh hero ke upar lagate hai. The industry was conditioned to believe that the hero drives the film. Investors put their money on the hero, not the heroine. But when Priyanka started doing women-oriented films, it became evident that this was also possible,” she shared with Pinkvilla.

Priyanka, who started her Bollywood journey in the early 2000s, faced the same gendered challenges as many other female actors. However, she remained steadfast in her principles and work ethic.

“Very early in her career, in 2008, it became clear that she was adding value to the industry. Whatever one may say, her talent alone paved her way. She didn’t have to resort to shortcuts or compromise,” said Madhu. She also emphasised Priyanka’s discipline, saying, “She had her own principles—call them boundaries or discipline. She never stayed out past 7 PM and never attended late-night meetings. She carved her space while staying true to her values.”

Her unwavering determination allowed Priyanka to gain respect in an industry where actresses often struggle for equal opportunities. “Because of this, she earned the respect of people. If she had compromised or taken shortcuts, she wouldn’t have been respected. You may shine like a flame for a short while, but you will fade just as quickly,” Madhu Chopra reflected.

How gender bias in workplace reflects in everyday life

Dr Madhu’s revelations about Bollywood’s gender bias mirror the broader struggles that women face in various industries. The idea that “big money is spent on men, not women” is not just a Bollywood issue—it is a global reality. Women in many fields often have to work twice as hard to get the same recognition and investment as their male counterparts.

Dr Shaunak Ajinkya, consultant psychiatrist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, highlights the difficulties of confronting sexism in the workplace:

“There is a lot of research exploring why individuals respond to prejudice, including studies that focus on confronting people who engage in sexist remarks or behaviours,” he said. “This research identified several barriers—for example, people don’t recognize sexism, or deem it inappropriate, or they don’t know how to address it.”

According to Dr Ajinkya, men are worse than women at detecting sexism. “If a man can’t see the bias or doesn’t feel it should stop, it’s unlikely that he’ll step in. A recent Canadian research showed four categories of distinct behaviours among men when they’re faced with sexism— directly interrupt, redirect, unassertively react, or do nothing.”

If you witness sexist behavior, consider intervening. Studies show that direct confrontation is effective, but even subtle redirection can help.

