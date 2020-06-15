IT professionals want WFH to continue, say good for family bonding: Survey

The work from home (WFH) being offered by the IT Industry is helping the IT professionals strengthen their family bonding as they are spending more time at home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) The work from home (WFH) being offered by the IT Industry is helping the IT professionals strengthen their family bonding as they are spending more time at home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A survey conducted by Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) revealed that IT professionals prefer the work from home (WFH) option as it is strengthening family bonds. The survey, which sampled 500 people across 150 projects for over a month, also mentioned that 57 per cent of IT professionals are not keen on onsite opportunities at this point due to the fear of contracting the coronavirus.

The 14-point questionnaire, administered personally and also online, said nearly 90 per cent of the companies have extended WFH post-lockdown. About 82 per cent of the respondents said they would like it if the facility is extended further. Issues with internet connectivity, missing teamwork and occasional power outages remained the key challenges. About 62 per cent express that they experienced no undue work pressure during WFH. The survey, however, said that about 48 per cent were putting in 8-10 hours work and about 29 per cent said they were putting in 10-12 hours of work at home. A majority of the companies did not give any incentive for WFH.

The WFH being offered by the IT Industry is helping professionals strengthen their family bonding as they are spending more time at home. Previously, work apart, travel would take two to three hours more, commented TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala. The survey aimed to understand how the WFH is being implemented, IT professionals views about extending it and other aspects.

He said the WFH has helped many people strengthen their family relationships. As per TITA, the IT sector, according to NIMHANS, was among those that were seeing a high rate of divorce and discord. The WFH has provided time to iron out many such issues, he noted, adding that about 89 per cent of those surveyed have reported enhanced relationships with spouses and other family members. The survey said about 45 per cent used their bedroom as workplace and about 24 per cent had a dedicated work pod while about 22 per cent used the main hall to work.

