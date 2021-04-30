It is a joy to behold: Hannah Gadsby shares she is married to ‘producer extraordinaire’ Jenney Shamash

Hannah Gadsby, the 43-year-old comedian, is married. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and introduce her partner Jenney Shamash. The post consisted of an adorable picture of the couple eating ice-creams.

“I would like to introduce all y’all to Jenney Shamash. She is a producer extraordinaire. She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold. We got married in January and we are very chuffed about it. For the record: this is me gushing. I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story. My heart felt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality. #married #really? #yeahtotally,” she wrote.

Gadsby also shared a video where she can be seen listening to a voice message. We can only guess the sender.

The Australian comedian earned acclaim and appreciation with her 2018 show Nanette. She followed this with Douglas. She identifies as queer and in April this year she wrote a long, impassioned speech on tailoring herself as per the way she wants to view herself.

“It has been an unfortunate fact my entire life that the way I look makes many people angry and compels even more people to openly mock and deride my appearance. When I was a young woman this wounded me greatly, and I assumed the pain I felt would be a permanent fixture of my life. But with age and other unfolding maturations, I am now able to comfortably live in the chosen comfort cocoon I call my clothes. I would highly recommend you try it yourself, or at the very least allow others to wear whatever the hell they want for whatever reasons they choose. Even the rich men who think they’re interesting,” she wrote in conclusion.