‘I have always been my person’: Ishaan Khatter on being compared to stepbrother Shahid Kapoor; why admiration doesn’t mean losing identity

Family comparisons can be difficult to navigate, but for some, admiration outweighs any sense of rivalry or pressure. Ishaan Khatter, who is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix romantic comedy-drama The Royals, recently addressed the constant comparisons made between him and his stepbrother, actor Shahid Kapoor.

“I don’t have any complexes if people compare me to my brother,” Ishaan said in a recent interview with Times Now. “It’s natural because we are brothers, and he started 15 years before.” Despite the scrutiny, Ishaan insists he has never felt overshadowed. “I have grown up loving and idolising him,” he added, calling Shahid “a bonafide star and a bonafide artist.”

Emphasising mutual respect and individual growth, he explained, “I have always been my person and my artist, and he respects that, and I respect that.” He also acknowledged their similarities saying that sometimes they have some overlapping traits, but he never tries to separate himself from Shahid’s influence. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t be truthfully expressing myself,” said Ishaan.

So, how can individuals maintain a strong sense of identity when constantly being compared to a more established sibling or peer?

Psychologist Anjali Gursahaney tells indianexpress.com, “To maintain a strong identity, first of all, define your own values and vision. Know what matters to you — your goals, style, and purpose. This anchors you even when external comparisons arise.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Celebrate your unique traits. Gursahaney says, “Recognise your strengths without viewing them through someone else’s lens. Maybe you’re more experimental, intuitive, or emotionally driven—own that. Separate public perception from self-perception. Just because others compare you doesn’t mean you have to internalise it. Use comparison as feedback, not definition.”



Create a distinct body of work or narrative. Over time, your consistent choices and expressions carve out your own brand. Journaling, therapy, or coaching can help you stay connected to who you are beyond family or fame.

Some healthy ways to draw inspiration from someone you admire without feeling overshadowed

Gursahaney suggests the following:

Shift from comparison to curiosity: Instead of “Am I as good as them?” ask “What can I learn from them?”



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Admire without idealising: Acknowledge their strengths, but recognise their struggles too — it keeps admiration realistic and empowering.



Collaborate instead of compete: Mutual respect often leads to synergy. Like Ishaan and Shahid, siblings can inspire each other while evolving in different directions.



Set personalised goals: Their path can inform yours, but your milestones should align with your values and pace.



Limit overexposure: Constantly watching or following their journey on social media can increase pressure. Step back if needed to protect your mental space.

