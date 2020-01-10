Is your relationship for keeps? Some red flags that suggest otherwise

The overwhelming passion in the initial stages of the relationship almost always fizzles out, experts say. (Source: Pixabay) The overwhelming passion in the initial stages of the relationship almost always fizzles out, experts say. (Source: Pixabay)

When we fall in love with someone, we fall for them with so much intensity that we ignore the warning signs and all the red flags. We are oblivious to their flaws, and it takes a third party to actually point it out for us. But, why take that risk? Why invest so much in a relationship when there are buzzing signs that tell it is not going to last forever. If you are wondering what these signs are, here is a list of some of them. Read on.

The big latch-on

Your alarm bells should ring when you find your partner latching on to almost all your interests. While it is great to have similar tastes, it is not good for the relationship when your partner starts to suddenly adopt all of your interests, relationship experts warn. It is pertinent to have your own individuality and your own life. You do not want to be in a relationship with someone who has seemingly lost all of their distinctness, trying to fit into your world.

ALSO READ | Have you been believing these myths about happiness?

All that passion

The overwhelming passion in the initial stages of the relationship almost always fizzles out, experts say. That is because if lust is all that you feel for your partner, you do not explore other emotions. With time, as you get to know them, you feel a strange disconnect.

Treating others poorly

If you and your partner are not able to keep the communication channel open, the relationship is not for keeps. (Source: Pixabay) If you and your partner are not able to keep the communication channel open, the relationship is not for keeps. (Source: Pixabay)

Keep an eye out for how your partner treats other people, from servers and cashiers in restaurants to the underprivileged living on streets. If they cannot show basic human decency, choosing to look down upon them, know that with time, they might try it with you, too. This is a big warning and also a major turn-off, believe dating experts.

Mean jokes

When you get comfortable in a relationship, you allow your partner to make some jokes at your expense every now and then. But, make sure the jokes are not always cracked to demean you. You significant other cannot and must not bring you down, especially in front of other people. If this continues, recognise it as a red flag and do the needful.

ALSO READ | These bad habits could be ruining your relationship; find out

Poor communication

A healthy relationship is one wherein there is open communication. You would want your partner to make you their priority, to keep a channel of communication open. If they are keeping to themselves and refusing to make an effort, consider this to be a bad sign. Yes, people have busy schedules, but they can always find some time to engage in conversations just to keep the relationship afloat and alive.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd