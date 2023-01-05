Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare reveal relationship secrets: ‘Who is more romantic?’

You must have seen those couple’s quizzes on social media, wherein partners answer some ‘who is more likely to’ questions in a fun manner. The aim of the quiz, which has been popular on platforms like Instagram and TikTok for a while now, is for couples to share intimate facts about their relationship in a casual way for others to watch and enjoy.

Many celebrities — Indian and international — have taken the quiz, too, which was particularly in vogue during the lockdowns, much to the excitement of their fans who were happy to know little inside secrets about their lives.

The latest celeb couple that spilled secrets about each other was newly-engaged Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare. Ira took to Instagram to share an adorable video on the occasion of the third anniversary of their relationship, writing in the caption, “Hi cutie. Happy 3rd January. It almost makes me laugh to think it’s only been three years. Feels like I’ve known you forever and like I will know you forever. Thanks for adding the goof quotient to my life. You make me better.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

In the accompanying video, Ira and Nupur revealed interesting things about their relationship, such as who is grumpier between the two, who fell in love first, etc.

While responding to the question ‘who said I love you first’, Ira pointed to Nupur, while he — with his eyes closed — pointed towards himself, meaning he was the one who confessed his feelings first. Answering the question as to who initiated the first kiss, Nupur and Ira both revealed it was Nupur.

While Nupur said he apologises first after a fight, Ira thinks it is her. Nupur is “more romantic” between the two and also the funnier one. But, when it comes to cooking, Ira does a better job of it, and they both agree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Interestingly, Nupur “takes longer to get ready in the morning” and is also the “stubborn” one in the relationship.

Ira thinks she is the “bigger baby” when she is sick, while Nupur pointed towards himself. When it came to who is “grumpier” in the morning, they pointed towards each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira and Nupur both agreed that she is the “messy one” and also someone who “spends the most money”. But they both are “social butterflies”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!