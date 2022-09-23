Ira Khan gets engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare: Looking at their relationship through pictures

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is officially engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, whom she had been dating for a while now.

The news of the engagement was shared on Instagram, where Ira, 25, posted a video from the happy occasion wherein Nupur — very publicly — asked her to marry him by going down on his knees and popping the question, to which Ira responded emphatically, “Yes!”

The video, it is being reported, is from Ironman Italy, where Nupur is currently participating. In the accompanying caption, Ira wrote: “Popeye: She said yes; Ira: Hehe I said yes.”

Setting major goals for young lovebirds, the couple has always been very open about their love and affection towards each other, never hesitating to share pictures from numerous occasions and events spent travelling together, with family and friends, and just general stuff about life.

While it is not sure exactly when they started to date, Ira made the relationship official back in 2021, when she had shared an album of pictures on the occasion of ‘Promise Day‘ in February, in which she wrote: “It’s an honour to make promises with and to you”. Most of the pictures had the two of them looking lovingly at each other.

Ira and Nupur, it is being said, became a couple a little over two years ago. In July this year, they had met Zeenat Hussain, who is Aamir Khan’s mother and Ira’s grandmother, leading to speculations about their marriage.

Nupur, it seems, is comfortable with the rest of Ira’s family, too, for he has been seen hanging out with her father, such as here.

In true ‘modern family’ style, when Ira threw a pool party in May this year for her birthday, she was joined by her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, and also Kiran Rao (Khan’s ex wife with whom he recently separated); Nupur, of course, was present.

Ira, who had shared her clinical depression diagnosis in 2020, wrote a long post in April this year, in which she talked about her anxiety attacks, sharing that “talking to Popeye” — referring to Nupur — “and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack”.

Check out these other adorable posts of the couple:

