‘India scores low on partner satisfaction, but ranks 8th for romance, intimacy’

India may be home to centuries-old love poetry, temple carvings celebrating intimacy, and the world’s most quoted ancient text on desire, but when it comes to modern relationship satisfaction, the picture is more complex.

According to the Ipsos Valentine’s Day survey, conducted across 29 global markets, India ranks lowest in partner satisfaction and sits among the bottom three countries on the Love Life Satisfaction Index 2026.

Reason? “There is a notable gap between relationship expectations and lived experiences among Indian respondents,” reveals the survey.

The Love Life Satisfaction Index is not a vague, feel-good metric. It combines three specific dimensions: satisfaction with the love in one’s life, satisfaction with one’s sex life, and satisfaction with one’s relationship with a spouse or partner.

In other words, it attempts to measure not just romance or chemistry, but emotional connection, physical intimacy and relational stability together. And here’s where the paradox begins.

The India paradox

Two in three Indians (67%) describe their relationship with their spouse or partner as loving. That’s not a small number. In absolute terms, a majority report positive emotional connection.

Yet when compared globally, India ranks lowest on partner satisfaction. It also falls among the bottom three markets when respondents were asked whether they feel loved.

That gap — between “my relationship is loving” and “I feel loved” — may be subtle, but it is significant. It hints at something deeper than relationship status: perceived emotional reciprocity.

Ipsos India CEO Suresh Ramalingam cautions against reading the findings as a crisis. “Two in three Indians report being satisfied with their love life. The ranking is relative across markets and should be interpreted in context,” he notes.

Culture vs contemporary reality

India’s ranking feels jarring against its global image. The land of the Kamasutra, Bollywood romance and elaborate wedding rituals is culturally synonymous with passion and intimacy.

But modern love doesn’t unfold in mythology.

Multi-generational family systems, rising work pressures, dual-income households, shifting gender roles and evolving expectations within marriages may all shape how people experience emotional fulfilment today. Balancing caregiving, careers and partnership leaves less space for overt affirmation — even if affection exists. Love may be present. But is it felt and expressed?

But romance still thrives

Interestingly, India performs far better when it comes to romance and sex life satisfaction. The country ranks 8th overall among 29 markets on this dimension — ahead of several Western nations.

Thailand and Indonesia lead the category, followed by Mexico, Spain, Malaysia, Colombia, Peru, India and Argentina.

This contrast suggests something important: emotional validation and physical intimacy do not always move together. People may feel reasonably satisfied with romance and sexual connection, yet still report lower levels of feeling emotionally affirmed.

The global picture

Thailand tops the overall Love Life Satisfaction Index in 2026, with respondents reporting high satisfaction across all three dimensions. Countries across Asia, Latin America and parts of Europe dominate the upper tier.

At the bottom sit Japan, South Korea and India. Even Italy and France — long associated with romance — appear in the bottom ten, proving that cultural stereotypes don’t always mirror lived experience.

Does money matter?

Across 29 markets, income appears to influence love life satisfaction. Eighty-two per cent of high-income respondents say they are satisfied with the love in their life, compared to 72% of low-income respondents. When it comes to romantic and sex life satisfaction, the gap widens to 14 percentage points.

Money may not buy love, but financial stability seems to reduce stressors that strain relationships. The survey, based on over 23,000 respondents globally, including around 2,200 in India, ultimately reveals that love is multi-dimensional. Emotional fulfilment, romance and physical intimacy are distinct — and sometimes misaligned. For India, the findings are less about a deficit of love and more about evolving expectations. In a rapidly changing society, how love is expressed — and how it is perceived — may be shifting just as quickly.