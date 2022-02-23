An ‘intimate thing between two people’: Jennifer Lopez’s dream proposal does not involve PDA

‘Bennifer’, as they are popularly called by fans around the world, are not shy of displaying their love publicly — as they have done and been doing all these months — giving fans a glimpse into their life and relationship.

But, Jennifer Lopez — who is one half of Bennifer — has now candidly revealed what her dream marriage proposal would be, and it does not involve a lot of PDA, or public display of affection.

The 52-year-old singer — who only recently rekindled romance with ‘Gone Girl‘ actor Ben Affleck after calling it quits with Alex Rodriguez in 2021 — made an appearance on the Heart FM radio show, wherein she talked about what she thinks is a “perfect marriage proposal” and her thoughts on PDA.

“I love public displays of romance, [but] I don’t know that I would love a proposal. I think that that’s a more intimate thing between two people, but I have no problem with, like, PDA,” she was quoted as saying.

The singer, however, added that she is “actually all about” PDAs, but only if you “really feel it”.

The mother-of-two, who has been married thrice previously, also said that a wedding proposal is a “sacred, intimate thing” that “should just be between two people”. “When you’re about to pledge your lives to each other, that’s a big deal,” she continued, as quoted in an Independent report.

The actor-dancer was previously married to Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Cris Judd (2001-2003) and then Marc Anthony (2004-2014), who is the father of her 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian.

When quizzed on the most romantic thing she has ever done for her partner, Lopez said it is “really making it about just you and the person you want to be with”.

“Those are those times when it’s not about the big public thing, right? When it’s just about people connecting, going away, taking walks,” she added, and said she and her loved one can just “have a quiet beautiful moment together where [they] just get to be regular people and talk about life and be together and enjoy each other’s company”.

