‘Inke paas itna paisa hai yeh toh designer kapdon ka pocha banate honge’: When Anushka Sharma confessed to still being ‘middle class’ in her head

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Your favourite celebrities’ lifestyles can often feel aspirational and far removed from everyday reality. However, moments of sincere relatability still shine through rarely. One such moment came from actor-producer Anushka Sharma during a candid conversation with co-star Varun Dhawan.
When she was asked, “Have you made a pocha out of your designer clothes just because they don’t fit you anymore?” she shared with Pinkvilla, “I think this is what people think about actors—inke paas itna paisa hai yeh toh designer kapdon ka pocha banate honge.’ But my mother used to make. Sometimes you’d find clothes like that, humare purane T-shirts and she’s made a pocha out of it—‘arre but yeh toh main pehnne wali thi!’, you’ll think.”
Her recollection of her mother repurposing old T-shirts into floor cloths is more than just a funny anecdote—it’s a gentle, grounded reminder of where she comes from and how she still thinks. “I am very middle class still in my head,” Anushka added.
This exchange shows how some public figures retain their inner compass despite the trappings of fame.
According to Arouba Kabir, emotional and mental health professional and Founder of Enso Wellness, such humility isn’t accidental—it has deep psychological roots. “Staying grounded isn’t just a conscious decision; it’s linked to our self-image, emotional safety, and identity,” she explains. “When someone achieves fame but fails to stay humble, cognitive dissonance can emerge—the discomfort of living with contradictions between who they are and how they behave.”
She further adds that humility helps safeguard emotional well-being. “Staying grounded prevents ego inflation and builds resilience. It fosters stronger, more meaningful relationships, because not everyone will rise with you—if you disconnect, you risk isolation.” From a cultural perspective, too, being humble remains a respected virtue. “Those who act arrogantly often find themselves alienated,” Kabir notes.
For celebrities like Anushka Sharma, such balance seems to come naturally. She reminds us that success doesn’t have to strip us of our roots. Staying connected to them might just be the secret to not losing ourselves along the way.
The Karnataka High Court has recognized bike taxis as a legal mode of transportation, ending a seven-year legal battle. The court has directed the state government to issue permits for individual bike owners and aggregators, providing relief to 6 lakh riders. The decision also highlights the benefits of bike taxis in offering affordable and convenient mobility.