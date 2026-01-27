‘Inke paas itna paisa hai yeh toh designer kapdon ka pocha banate honge’: When Anushka Sharma confessed to still being ‘middle class’ in her head

Your favourite celebrities’ lifestyles can often feel aspirational and far removed from everyday reality. However, moments of sincere relatability still shine through rarely. One such moment came from actor-producer Anushka Sharma during a candid conversation with co-star Varun Dhawan.

When she was asked, “Have you made a pocha out of your designer clothes just because they don’t fit you anymore?” she shared with Pinkvilla, “I think this is what people think about actors—inke paas itna paisa hai yeh toh designer kapdon ka pocha banate honge.’ But my mother used to make. Sometimes you’d find clothes like that, humare purane T-shirts and she’s made a pocha out of it—‘arre but yeh toh main pehnne wali thi!’, you’ll think.”