Friday, August 13, 2021
Indians now more open to admit they met their significant others on dating apps, study finds

While until recently, people were hesitant to admit they met their significant other on a dating app, things have changed in the pandemic

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 13, 2021 8:50:24 pm
Bumble found 85 per cent of people claim there is a change in attitude towards dating because of the pandemic.

Most couples have a ‘meet-cute’ story. While some are introduced to each other by their friends, others meet through family. Some others have random karmic encounters and go on to explore their chemistry. Then there are those that meet on dating apps and take their relationship forward.

But while until recently, people were hesitant to admit they met their significant other on a dating app, things have changed in the pandemic. Just like everything else, dating has also become virtual and a recent Bumble study has found that people have been making more connections online, and that meeting someone on an app is now more normalised than ever before.

Most Indians still champion long-term relationships, stay wary of virtual ones, survey finds

According to the women-first dating app, 50 per cent of the single Indians surveyed claim people are no longer ashamed to say they met on a dating app. People are more open to talking about having met their partners online. In fact, 45 per cent of single Indians believe virtual or online dating is the normal way of dating in India.

Single Indians interested in building platonic friendships online in 2021, survey finds

The nationwide study also found 85 per cent of people claim there is a change in attitude towards dating because of the pandemic. Interestingly, 44 per cent feel people who would previously be against online dating, tried it as it became the only way to meet someone post the second wave and during lockdown 2021.

So, what is your story? 

