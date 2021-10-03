Indians consider compatibility, mutual interest as factors when looking for a life partner, survey finds

There are many aspects of a relationship that can make or break it. When looking for a life-partner, one has to consider a few qualities, which they would like for their partner to possess. A recent survey, conducted by Betterhalf.ai — a matrimony product that does not have the direct involvement of parents — has found that about 83 per cent of the young urban population believes compatibility and mutual interests matter the most while searching for a life partner.

The estimates of the survey, shared with indianexpress.com, revealed that there has been a radical change in the mindset of urban professionals while finding a life partner.

As such, out of 220 respondents, while 83 per cent believe ‘compatibility and mutual interests’ matter the most, 10 per cent believe in looks and family background, and 5 per cent consider kundli, caste, religion, etc. Three per cent believe profession and salary matter the most while searching for a life partner.

Additionally, over 80 per cent of the young are in the age bracket of 22-29 years and living with parents, the survey has found. Among them, the majority of male respondents prefer staying with parents even after marriage.

But, if given a choice, 63 per cent of urban Indians would want to live separately with their partner, while 27 per cent do not wish to change the age-old stereotype of having the bride leave her house after marriage. Apart from this, close to 10 per cent think men should move to women’s houses after marriage.

Commenting on the survey findings, Pawan Gupta, the founder and CEO of Betterhalf said: “Matchmaking in India is a lot more than going over a series of tea or coffee meetings involving parents. Living in a fast-paced world prompted us to conduct this survey and the findings reveal the life-partner search process has become more realistic than the conventional process.”

