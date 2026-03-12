‘At 28, I’ve built a career and a life in a new city — so why is my family treating me like a problem to be solved?’

I moved out of my parents’ house at 17 for college and never went back. Over the years, I built something I am genuinely proud of: a life in Noida, a journalism career, and a sense of self that took almost a decade to develop. I grew up in Delhi and Dehradun, far from my extended family in Odisha. And for the most part, that distance felt natural. I barely knew those relatives, and they barely knew me.

That changed after my father retired and my parents moved back to Odisha. Suddenly, when I visited for weddings or family functions, there they were: aunts, uncles, and distant cousins I could barely place, materialising from corners of the room to deliver the same line: “You are next to be married in this family.”

I am 28. I live alone. I pay my own rent, manage my own finances, and have spent the better part of a decade learning who I am, including through relationships that did not work out, each of which taught me something I needed to know. I have, by most measures, built a life.

And yet, somehow, none of that is the point.

The pressure did not arrive all at once. It crept in slowly. First through jokes at weddings, then through more loaded conversations, and eventually through a kind of ambient urgency that began emanating even from my parents, who were never like this when we lived in Dehradun.

Moving back to Odisha, back into the orbit of relatives and community expectations, shifted something in them too. My elder brother, also unmarried, has not received quite the same treatment. The conversations around him remain light. The ones around me have acquired an edge.

The casual ‘shaadi kab kar rahi ho?’ has become less casual. The age of 27, then 28, and now ‘almost 29,’ has started being spoken about as though I am running out of something precious. Nobody specifies what, exactly. But the implication is clear: time, options, worthiness… take your pick.

I have had relatives tracking my age more closely than my achievements. A recognition at work is met with, ‘Good, now it is the right time to get married.’

My parents uploaded my pictures on a matrimonial app, briefly and much to my reluctance. The experience was, to put it generously, educational. The transactional quality of it, with profiles filtered by salary, caste, and complexion, parents managing their sons’ accounts and messaging with the entitlement of people conducting job interviews, made me feel less like a person and more like a listing.

What stays with me, though, is not the app itself but what it represents, a cultural machinery that has decided that a woman in her late 20s is a problem to be solved. Her independence is noted and then set aside. Her achievements are acknowledged and then redirected. ‘That’s great, but when are you settling down?’

I am not alone in this. Not by a long way.

‘I felt like cattle being appraised’

Prachi Arora, 27, describes the pressure as something that has followed her like a ghost since she turned 25. “I think they’ve intensified gradually since I turned 25, like I’m some ticking time bomb that must be disposed of soon,” she says. “The conversation follows me around everywhere now,” she tells indianexpress.com.

She mentions her experience with rishta setups, noting, “I felt like cattle being appraised in every situation — the boy, sometimes his parents — were measuring my scores on a scale I wasn’t even aware of.” On matrimonial apps, she found that parents managing their sons’ profiles “think it’s okay to be rude to you only because their son works in a big MNC and earns well. Um… so do I.”

Prachi did her MBA, got a great rank, earns well, travels, and supports her family. “But none of that matters,” she says, “because I’m not ‘settled down’ yet.”

Kopal Gupta, 27, a public relations consultant in Delhi, pinpoints the moment the tone shifted: a close relative’s wedding, a social media feed full of engagements, and suddenly the same conversations everywhere. “The common reference point was not my life choices or readiness,” she says, “but the fact that I am approaching 28.”

When she received a promotion at work, the celebration was brief. “The next question quickly became whether it was now the ‘right time’ for me to get married. The suggestion was that career growth could always continue later, even after marriage.”

Aishwarya Taukari, an independent communications practitioner now based in Wellington, New Zealand, traces her awareness of marriage as a measure of worth back to childhood, when she watched her elder sister, a plus-size woman, spend 15 years navigating a marriage market that judged women on age, appearance, and family wealth. “I told myself I would never be put in that position ever in my life,” she says.

She has built her career across Mumbai, Goa, and now New Zealand, and has never used a matrimonial platform. Her family still receives biodatas on her behalf, which she does not look at. What she offers instead is a sharp reframe: “When you rule out the traditional reasons to marry — financial dependence, sex, raising children — most of which were reasons for previous generations — these are all available outside of marriage now. It’s the other needs: love, belonging, self-esteem, self-actualisation, that I seek.”

A defining memory: at 18, applying for a business degree with good grades and strong extracurriculars, a principal who looked at her surname, identified her caste, and told her there was no point admitting her. “You’ll get married in two years and have two kids with a businessman,” he said. “The words still ring in my head,” she says. “Not because marriage or children would have been a failure. The real issue is the assumption that a woman’s ambition ends where marriage begins.”

The ’27-30 danger zone’

Psychologists working with young women in India are seeing these pressures translate into more sustained effects. Counselling psychologist Ishika Mehta describes how the 27-30 window is “culturally sold as a deadline.” “Many women describe it as a sudden tightening, as if time has become louder,” she says. The emotional patterns she sees are distinct: guilt, which sounds like “I am worrying my parents,” and shame, which sounds like “What is wrong with me?” Both, she notes, can push someone toward an urgent decision rather than one that reflects their actual relational needs.

Mehta also identifies a particular kind of cognitive dissonance faced by financially independent women: ‘I can sustain myself, I’ve built a good life, so why am I made to feel ‘incomplete’?’ When achievements are minimised in comparison to marital status, she says, women can begin to unconsciously devalue their own already meaningful lives.

Kashish Chhapru, also a counselling psychologist, notes that the pressure rarely arrives in a dramatic way. “It comes through small, repeated moments — jokes, concern, comparisons, or ‘we’re just asking.'” Birthdays and weddings become tense. Work success is celebrated, then subtly treated as insufficient. “Over time, it can lead women to question their own timeline, choices, and what has felt right so far.”

Interestingly, Chhapru also notes that comparison does not always lead to panic. “For some women, it actually brings clarity. Watching others make their choices can help them think more honestly about what they want. Sometimes it reinforces that they’re not behind — just choosing differently,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Independence that doesn’t fully count

For Anushka Goel, 29, the pressure has been relatively muted. Her family, she says, prioritises finding the right partner over simply finding one. But even she has not been entirely insulated. Switching jobs last year, she found that nearly every interviewer asked whether she was married. “I still cannot understand how or why my marital status matters in my professional growth,” she says.

Her sense of herself has evolved, though, from dismissing the idea of marriage entirely to arriving at a place where she would like it someday, on her own terms. “As a young adult, the idea of a fairytale romance was what marriage meant to me. As I’ve grown up, I’m realising that a lot of other things matter that go beyond just fairytales.”

What all the women and the psychologists describe, collectively, is a generation navigating a specific and exhausting double bind: they have been raised to be independent, educated, and ambitious, and are then penalised, softly but persistently, for becoming exactly that.

Mehta’s advice for managing the pressure without rupturing family relationships is measured: short, consistent responses that acknowledge concern without inviting debate. “‘I know this is important to you, and I will think about it,'” she suggests, firm but not confrontational.

She also argues for an internal reorientation, stating, “Consciously redefining what fulfilment means beyond marriage can ease feelings of inadequacy. It is also grounding to remember that a societally late marriage, or even no marriage, may be healthier than one entered out of pressure, fear, or uncertainty.”

She highlights that waiting, or simply living, is not a failure of ambition or love. It is, sometimes, the most considered choice a person can make.

I moved out at 17. I have been building myself ever since. At 28, I know who I am better than I ever have.

That, I think, should be enough. The question is, when will the world around me agree?