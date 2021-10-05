Indian mothers now more open to the idea of children finding love on dating apps: Survey

For most desi millennials, it is practically unfathomable that their parents would be cool with them being on a dating site or using a dating app. Most parents want that when their sons and daughters reach the ‘marriageable’ age, they take the traditional route of finding a life partner through an arranged marriage setup.

But times have changed, and both millennials and Gen-Zs are now in control of their dating life, making their own decision of when and how (and with whom) they get married. As such, many parents have warmed up to the idea of their children being autonomous.

Interestingly, a recent survey among 5,000 young men and women from across the country revealed that 50 per cent of millennial and Gen Z mothers are now getting comfortable with their children finding partners on dating apps.

Conducted by dating app TrulyMadly, the survey also found 86 per cent of mothers from Delhi are increasingly endorsing love marriage for their children.

Some other key findings include:

* Over 45 per cent of respondents said their mothers are more worried about their marriage than their fathers — true for both men and women.

* Nearly 70 per cent female and 80 per cent male respondents from tier 1 and 2 cities said their mothers favour love marriage, indicating greater acceptability of choice when it comes to ‘settling down’.

* Less than 20 per cent of respondents shared that their mothers are “unaware of dating apps”, and only seven per cent indicated their mothers don’t favour them.

* In non-metro cities like Jaipur, Indore, and Lucknow, mothers are championing their daughters’ choice with 55 per cent saying men are pressured more for marriage. But, for 53 per cent of women working in metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, mothers continue to pressure them for marriage.

* Additionally, 60 per cent of respondents feel mothers still prioritise marriage over career and studies for their daughters, as opposed 46 per cent who feel mothers prioritise marriage over career and studies for their sons; 54 per cent said mothers worry more for their son’s career and education.

* Despite the positive changes, 22 per cent of respondents expressed inhibitions in discussing the use of dating apps, indicating apprehensions among the younger generation whether it will be approved of by their parents.

Snehil Khanor, the co-founder and CEO of TrulyMadly stated: “I believe a lot of this evolution has come from the persistent efforts in our society to champion women’s rights, reduce gender discrimination, and sensitise against gender stereotyping. These findings reflect one thing clearly — that mothers who are often assumed to be shackled in age-old societal rules, have managed to shake off a lot of it. Given the role mothers play in the matrimony-related decision-making process, it is safe to assume the younger generation, which did appear to be disenfranchised with the institution of marriage, will consider it more actively in the coming years.”

