Couldn’t have been a better occasion: Man on marriage proposal during India vs Australia ODI

Dipen and girlfriend Wimbush became an overnight sensation after viral marriage proposal. (Source: dipen.mandaliya/Instagram)

Dipen Mandaliya moved to Melbourne around two years ago. It is here that he met his girlfriend Rosilie Wimbush. In November this year, Mandaliya decided to take the plunge, and proposed to his girlfriend at the stadium during the 2nd ODI India-Australia match, making the couple an internet sensation overnight.

Mandaliya, who had rented a tiny apartment in Melbourne, received a mail one day addressed to the previous occupant of the house –Wimbush. “And that is how we met! Coffees turned to drinks and drinks to dinners,” Mandaliya wrote in an Instagram post.

For the couple, cricket became an important part of their blossoming relationship. “Despite having opposing loyalties, it brought us together. Life did have something more in store for us,” Mandaliya, who originally hails from Bengaluru, wrote.

He added, “As cricket was one of the highlights of our relationship, there couldn’t have been a better occasion for this to happen. And today, I am the luckiest man to have her by my side. Now and forever. Here’s to a long innings!”

Talking about becoming a hit on the internet, he further expressed, “We have been overwhelmed with all the love, support, and wishes sent to us. I want to genuinely thank each one of you! THANK YOU!”

