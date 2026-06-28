‘We get angry too’: Yuzi’s parents open up on hate comments; psychiatrist weighs in

Social media trolling may target celebrities and influencers directly, but it often affects their families too. In a recent interview with The Urban Guide, India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, fondly called Yuzi, and his parents opened up about dealing with online hate comments—and their responses felt deeply relatable to many people online.

Yuzi admitted that negative comments used to affect him more initially, but over time, he developed a different mindset.

“Starting mein farak padta hai, lekin mera simple sa funda hai—jo cheez aapke haath mein nahi hai, uspar time waste mat karo. Isliye main ignore karta hoon. Jisko pasand karna hai karo, jisko nahi karna mat karo.”

(Initially, it does affect you. But my simple belief is: don’t waste time on things that are not in your control. That’s why I ignore it. Whoever wants to like me can do so, and whoever doesn’t, doesn’t have to.)

While Yuzi seemed calmer about trolling, his parents admitted that seeing negative comments about their child still hurts emotionally.

“Bura toh lagta hi hai,” said his mother Sunita Devi. (Of course, it feels bad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Urban Guide (@theurbanguidefam)

His mother further explained why anger naturally arises when people say hurtful things online.

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“Jo galat bole unke liye gussa toh aata hi hai na. Kyu bol rahe ho tum… agar aap theek ho toh uske baare mein koi bole toh gussa toh aayega na,” Devi said.

(Of course, you feel angry at people who speak wrongly. Why are they saying such things? If your child is right and people still say things about them, naturally, you will feel angry.”)

Yuzi then jokingly added that he does not take criticism from random troll accountstoo seriously. The cricketer said that the trolls often have no followers and are often teenagers.

His father, however, hinted that the hateful bashing is uncalled for, irrespective of who the trolls are.

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Why trolling affects parents so deeply

According to Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant – Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, Greater Noida, parents often remain emotionally protective of their children regardless of age, fame, or success.

“Even when a child becomes a successful adult or celebrity, hurtful comments, trolling, or online hate can deeply affect parents because they continue to see their child through an emotional and caring lens,” Dr Kumar said.

The psychiatrist explained that negative comments can trigger anger, helplessness, sadness, anxiety, and frustration in parents—especially because they cannot fully shield their child from public judgment.

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“Social media trolling can emotionally impact the entire family, not just the individual being targeted,” he added.

The psychiatrist also warned that constant negativity online may gradually create emotional exhaustion and stress for families, which simply want to see their loved ones respected and emotionally safe.

That perhaps explains why Yuzi’s parents’ reactions resonated with so many people online. Even in the age of internet fame, one thing remains unchanged: parents rarely stop feeling protective about their children.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.