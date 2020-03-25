In love and want to tell the world? Here’s what you need to keep in mind first

Your relationship is, and should be, pretty personal. As such, you need to first ascertain if this milestone is for you, or for social media validation. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Your relationship is, and should be, pretty personal. As such, you need to first ascertain if this milestone is for you, or for social media validation. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Every relationship is different, and every couple has its own journey. While some get to their destinations faster, others take their own sweet time. But, fairly all couples will agree that making the relationship public on social media platforms is quite a milestone. Both parties have to be on the same page for this. And if one of the partners is against this, or is indifferent, the milestone has to be reconsidered.

Here are some things that you need to assess before you jump the gun; read on.

Is this mutual?

As mentioned earlier, you need to find out if you are both on the same page regarding this. It cannot be one person’s decision alone. For instance, you may want to take it to the next level by making it official on social media. But, your partner may not want it at all. So, what you can do is, have a talk about it. If it really matters to you, then tell your partner that. Ask them if they can reconsider their decision in the near future, when they are more sure and ready for this kind of commitment.

Are you sure about it?

Like we said, both parties have to have a say in it. If one of them is unsure, it may not be the right thing to do. And even if it is your idea, you are allowed to change your mind. In fact, you need to ask yourself first if you are sure about taking this step. If the answer is affirmative, go ahead. But, do not let anyone tell you it is not that big of a deal.

Ask yourself if you are doing it for the likes. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Ask yourself if you are doing it for the likes. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

No pressure, please

Never let any kind of pressure dictate your life decisions. If you are forced by an insecure partner to take the step, don’t. You must always get to have a say in it, since it concerns you, too. Also remember that you are not going ahead with the plan because you have to prove anything to anyone.

Pesky friends and family?

If you have people in your list who do not have your best interest at heart, it is best to not make them a part of this milestone. Change your setting, or take them off the charts altogether. These people could, potentially, rain on your parade and make you feel bad about you; probably even guilty.

Are you seeking validation?

Do not do it just for validation. Remember, your relationship is personal to you. Only you and your partner truly knows what is going on. So, if you are just hunting likes and social media validation, stop right there. That isn’t reason enough to make your relationship official.

