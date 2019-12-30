In 2020, get your dating game strong by adding new words to your lexicon

Are you white-clawing, or really in love? Find out. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Are you white-clawing, or really in love? Find out. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Move over breadcrumbing, gaslighting, ghosting and orbiting. Some new terms are going to take the dating world by storm in the coming year, predicts dating app ‘Plenty of Fish’, as part of its trends 2020, in relation to the language of love. Find out.

Eclipsing

No, not the scientific phenomena. In dating terms, eclipsing means beginning to, or pretending to like the same things that your crush does. This is a common thing that a lot of people do, but it also begins to cloud your own distinct personality. Besides, the truth always comes out, and your crush/partner must reciprocate your feelings by getting to know the real you.

Dial-toning

You know you have been dial-toned when someone gives you their number, but then goes aloof when you reach out to them. This happens before you begin to date them. Sometimes, people share their numbers but then begin to ignore the person when they start corresponding. This is a strange thing, but pretty common.

ALSO READ | Are you in a toxic relationship? Some signs to watch out for

Cause-playing

This happens when someone you dated in the past extends you an invitation out of the blue, to attend some show or donate to some charitable fund. While harmless, this can get a tad disappointing, considering that your hopes may come crashing down when you realise that the person who dumped you once is only reaching out to you because they want you to do them a favour.

Have you been ‘glamboozled’ or ’cause-played’? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Have you been ‘glamboozled’ or ’cause-played’? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Glamboozled

You are looking forward to date night, and are all ready to impress, when they drop in a text at the last minute saying they will have to cancel owing to some unforeseen circumstance. This is them ‘glamboozling’ you. A common thing that happens to people all over the world, it is kind of heartbreaking and rude.

Kanye’d

This is the most interesting of the lot, coined after American rapper and singer Kanye West — who, it is believed, loves to talk about himself. You are said to be ‘kanye’d’ when you are on a date, and the other person goes on talking about themselves. Call them out on this behaviour, and tell them they are spoiling the evening.

ALSO READ | Arguments that can potentially kill a relationship

Type-casting

As the name suggests, type-casting speaks about a certain kind of dating behaviour, which entails you obsessively looking for typical qualities in ‘The One’. It involves you being all rosy-eyed, dating people who fit the bill for a certain psychological profile.

White clawing

You are white-clawing someone when you choose to stay with only because you think they are attractive. In reality, you consider them to be extremely boring.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd