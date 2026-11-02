‘Only had three plates and three forks’: Imran Khan on minimalism and living with Lekha Washington

Actor Imran Khan has always favoured a minimalist lifestyle, but his perspective evolved after he moved in with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington.

In an interview last year, he shared how Lekha’s influence encouraged him to become more organised and mindful about his living space. He recalled a dinner gathering that highlighted his minimalist tendencies. “Around two years ago we had friends, and a couple came home for dinner. So there were four of us, and I only had three plates and three forks. I didn’t usually have company, and that’s how I have been living, so it was unusual to have four people at home.” This incident led Lekha to suggest making their home more accommodating for guests.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Imran, who has reportedly been living with Lekha since 2024, reflected on how his lifestyle choices were shaped by his desire to remain self-sufficient. “I wanted to reduce the stuff that I am dependent on by limiting it to only what I can manage by myself. If there are only three plates and two cups, the pile of dirty dishes can’t go higher than that, thus reducing the mess that can be cleared in 10 minutes.” While he once saw minimalism as a way to simplify life, Lekha’s approach helped him balance maintaining order with creating a welcoming space. He also acknowledged that her impact extends beyond material things, helping him focus on personal growth and well-being, during the interview with Bombay Times.

So, how can minimalism be balanced with practicality, especially in shared living spaces?

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Minimalism can be a great approach to living more intentionally, but when sharing a space with others, it’s important to find a balance that works for everyone.”

Gurnani emphasises open communication. “Instead of enforcing a strict minimalist lifestyle on housemates or family members, it helps to have conversations about creating a comfortable and clutter-free space that respects everyone’s needs. A practical way to do this is by agreeing on shared spaces while allowing room for personal preferences,” she adds.

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For example, communal areas can stay simple and organised, while each person controls their private space. It’s also about ensuring minimalism serves the people living there rather than becoming an unnecessary restriction. “If having only three plates and two cups, as Imran Khan mentioned, makes daily life easier, then it’s a good choice. But if it causes inconvenience in a shared home, adjustments can be made without losing the essence of a minimalist mindset,” notes the expert.

Some effective ways to transition from a highly independent lifestyle to a more accommodating one without feeling overwhelmed

For someone used to a highly independent lifestyle, Gurnani states, transitioning to a more accommodating one can initially feel overwhelming. She suggests taking small steps rather than making drastic changes all at once. “It helps to identify what aspects of independence are most valued and what areas can be more flexible. If a person is used to making decisions entirely independently, they can start by discussing smaller choices with their partner or housemates before moving on to bigger ones. Allowing space for collaboration doesn’t mean losing individuality; rather, it can lead to a richer experience when done with trust and understanding.”

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Can reorganising one’s physical space psychologically impact personal well-being and relationships?

Reorganising physical space can have a significant psychological impact, not just on an individual but also on relationships. Gurnani explains that when a space is clean and well-organised, “it can bring a sense of calm and control,” reducing stress and improving focus. “The act of decluttering itself can be therapeutic, helping people let go of things that no longer serve them. It can also improve relationships within a household by creating an environment where everyone feels comfortable and respected,” she notes.