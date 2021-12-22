Want to impress your date? Here are some interesting conversation starters

There is something romantic about winters — the charm of the cold weather that makes dating quite an interesting experience. But many people find it difficult to start a conversation with a potential date, especially if it is online. It should not be a daunting experience.

As such, Bumble’s relationship expert Shahzeen Shivdasani shares a few conversation starters that are sure to help you make the most of your dating experience during the holiday season. Read on.

* Fire up and find out your type: Someone’s profile caught your eye and you matched? Ask them if they would partake in a quick rapid-fire round with you. Make it fun. It’s fair to say that for any connection to succeed, you’ve got to know the person better, including their preferences and hobbies.

* New Year resolutions: What is that one resolution they always make but never keep? Everybody loves a good list of goals to accomplish and a good conversation starter can be learning about the ones that are individually hard to keep.

* Songs we love to hate: The holidays are a time when special music playlists take over every platform. Ask each other about your favourite holiday playlist.

* Compliments go a long way: Pay attention to their profile. Notice anything unique? If you like something about someone’s profile, compliment them or ask them further questions about whatever catches your eye.

* Ask them about their holiday plan: Instead of asking ‘what are you doing for Christmas or New Year this year?’ ask your match, ‘How are you celebrating the holidays this year?’ Invite them to a New Year’s Eve party and see if they’d be open to a twinning date. Do they have any family holiday traditions? Share unique things you do with your time during this season.

* Make the first move festive: Use these opening lines to get your match in the spirit of the season:

– If you could only listen to one festive song for the rest of your life, which one would it be?

– What’s your favorite holiday tradition?

– What was the best gift you were given over the holidays as a child?

– What’s your favorite holiday movie?

– Do you buy holiday gifts in advance or at the very last minute?

– Have you got any winter vacation plans?

