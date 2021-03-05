‘I’m very blessed’: Nick Jonas on marriage with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The singer has said he was "trying to write songs that were true and authentic" to their "journey together". (Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Are they an ideal couple? Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas would certainly want us to believe so, which is why they keep doing cute gestures for each other. If one extols the relationship during interviews, the other makes sweet songs about it — all but a grand, romantic declaration of love and happiness.

In his newest single ‘This Is Heaven‘, the 28-year-old singer has crooned about his wife. The recently-released ’80s-inspired track is the second single from his upcoming solo album ‘Spaceman‘, which he debuted on Saturday Night Live on February 27.

During an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1, Nick revealed the song was influenced by his reunion with his wife Priyanka. The two had to spend some time apart when the 38-year-old actor filmed Matrix 4 in Germany.

“It was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person,” Nick was quoted as saying, as mentioned in a People report. “For me, it’s obviously a romantic thing, but I think for anybody that listens to this song, it’s really about that feeling of when we’re going to do that first normal thing again, or when we’re going to see the friends and family we haven’t seen in almost a year or beyond. And, it just is supposed to give you that feeling of truly throwing your hands up in the air and saying, ‘Oh finally.'”

The singer found a muse in his wife, and shared that any song that wasn’t about her, just “wasn’t as good”.

On his marriage with Priyanka, Nick said: “I think that it’s just that magical connection you’ve got with somebody when it’s right. And it’s been a while, you know, the first couple years of a marriage, but I’m very blessed. But so far as it relates to the music and everything, you know, that this project and this whole kind of like the second chapter of this year, starting back in July, just digging into the creative, I think it was just a life source for me to just stay sane and, and kind of keep my head on straight amidst all the craziness.”

He also said that he was “trying to write songs that were true and authentic” to their “journey together”.

“And part of that, being having to be away from each other and then reuniting and just making our story and my story in particular, hopefully as relatable as possible, because I think we’ve all been through similar things, you know, that feeling of distance from the people we love and care about and what it feels like when you get to, you know, be reunited with them and the hopefulness for the future.”

