‘I’ll never say that even when I am 100’: Anupam Kher on the pitfalls of the ‘mai toh aisa hi hoon’ mindset; psychiatrist weighs in

At the International Film Festival Delhi 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, actor Anupam Kher sparked a conversation around growth and self-perception, especially among the younger generation. While conducting a masterclass, Kher said, “Younger generation says ‘Mai toh aisa hi hoon, that’s the way I am’. I’ll never say that, even when I am 100 years old. The moment you say that, your growth is over.”

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor also emphasised his belief in continuous evolution. He shared that he would not accept a lifetime achievement award at this stage of his life as he still has a long way to go, envisioning nearly two more decades of work and embracing new challenges. At the festival, he was also honoured with the Best Director award for his film Tanvi The Great.