‘I’ll never say that even when I am 100’: Anupam Kher on the pitfalls of the ‘mai toh aisa hi hoon’ mindset; psychiatrist weighs in

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At the International Film Festival Delhi 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, actor Anupam Kher sparked a conversation around growth and self-perception, especially among the younger generation. While conducting a masterclass, Kher said, “Younger generation says ‘Mai toh aisa hi hoon, that’s the way I am’. I’ll never say that, even when I am 100 years old. The moment you say that, your growth is over.”
The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor also emphasised his belief in continuous evolution. He shared that he would not accept a lifetime achievement award at this stage of his life as he still has a long way to go, envisioning nearly two more decades of work and embracing new challenges. At the festival, he was also honoured with the Best Director award for his film Tanvi The Great.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Kher’s theory has a strong psychological ground. According to Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant – Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, such statements reflect a deeper psychological pattern.
“The statement ‘I am like that only, that’s just the way I am’ exemplifies what we call a fixed mindset from a psychological perspective – a belief that one’s personality, habits and abilities are permanent and cannot be changed.”
He explains that this mindset can quietly block growth, just like Kher had suggested. “It quietly becomes a barrier for self-improvement and better emotional health.”
When people start believing they cannot change, it affects behaviour in multiple ways. As per Kumar, the person may:
All of this can have negative consequences on relationships, career growth and mental wellbeing.
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Dr Kumar also confirms Kher’s proposition that such a mindset may slow down or sometimes even completely block a person’s growth, and adds that personal growth depends on awareness and effort.
The kind of psychological comfort such belief brings can be limiting. “They also squander opportunities to meet like-minded people and those who are better than them.”
However, the psychiatrist clarifies that it is not the same as healthy acceptance. “All acceptance is not bad. The healthy acceptance means accepting one as he is and at the same time leaving the door open for further changes.”
Kher’s perspective aligns with what psychology calls a “growth mindset,” regardless of age. “If a person in their 70s strongly rejects such a rigid mindset and continues to be ambitious, open to learn, and willing to work, it is reflective of a highly adaptive and resilient personality,” Dr Kumar explains.
Dr Kumar points out following traits in Kher
As he sums it up, “Our personality is not an established identity but the personality is a work in progress.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.