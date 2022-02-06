Ileana D’Cruz shares messages of appreciation after posting a note on embracing her body

Barfi actor Ileana D’Cruz recently shared a photo of herself in a red, ruffled bikini on her Instagram profile. But it wasn’t just any OOTD or beach vacay picture.

Ileana D’Cruz talks body positivity and more (Source: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram Stories) Ileana D’Cruz talks body positivity and more (Source: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram Stories)

With the picture, Ileana — who had earlier opened up about suffering from body dysmorphia for 15 years — shared a powerful and inspiring note on how it is “so easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look ‘slimmer’, ‘more toned’, etc etc etc… Proud of the fact that I’ve deleted all those apps and chosen this instead”. She concluded by stating, “This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me.”

Ileana’s fans and followers shared how they, too, suffer from body image issues. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/ Instagram) Ileana’s fans and followers shared how they, too, suffer from body image issues. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/ Instagram)

Following her story, messages of love and support poured in from her fans and followers. The actor shared screenshots of the heartwarming messages. One person shared how their girlfriend suffered from body image issues due to their legs, cropping images up to the waist before uploading them on social media and embarrassed to wear shorts.

Ileana’s stories are one of the proofs how so many women suffer from body image issues. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/ Instagram) Ileana’s stories are one of the proofs how so many women suffer from body image issues. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/ Instagram)

Ileana’s post garnered a lot of appreciation and support. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/ Instagram) Ileana’s post garnered a lot of appreciation and support. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/ Instagram)

Another Instagram user wrote, “You make me feel soo normal. Thank youu… I have a similar body type.. Thank you for being so real!!”, while someone else conveyed their appreciation for the post, writing, “You’re the most amazing. Even people closer home are worried about how they look, it’s scary.”

Ileana’s note is important coming from a Bollywood celebrity, in an industry where perfection in beauty and conventional beauty has been upheld for long.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!