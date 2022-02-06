scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Must Read

Ileana D’Cruz shares messages of appreciation after posting a note on embracing her body

The 35 year-old actor had shared a picture in a bikini, writing, "This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 6, 2022 2:10:50 pm
Ileana d'cruzIleana D'Cruz shared the messages of love and support from her fans and followers after she penned an important note on embracing her body. (Photo: Ileana D'cruz/ Instagram)

Barfi actor Ileana D’Cruz recently shared a photo of herself in a red, ruffled bikini on her Instagram profile. But it wasn’t just any OOTD or beach vacay picture.

Ileana Ileana D’Cruz talks body positivity and more (Source: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram Stories)

With the picture, Ileana — who had earlier opened up about suffering from body dysmorphia for 15 years — shared a powerful and inspiring note on how it is “so easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look ‘slimmer’, ‘more toned’, etc etc etc… Proud of the fact that I’ve deleted all those apps and chosen this instead”. She concluded by stating, “This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me.”

ALSO READ |‘This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me’: Ileana D’Cruz
ileana d'cruz Ileana’s fans and followers shared how they, too, suffer from body image issues. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/ Instagram)

Following her story, messages of love and support poured in from her fans and followers. The actor shared screenshots of the heartwarming messages. One person shared how their girlfriend suffered from body image issues due to their legs, cropping images up to the waist before uploading them on social media and embarrassed to wear shorts.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |‘I am raw, I am me’: Tahira Kashyap spreads body positivity
ileana d'cruz Ileana’s stories are one of the proofs how so many women suffer from body image issues. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/ Instagram) ileana d'cruz Ileana’s post garnered a lot of appreciation and support. (Photo: Ileana D’Cruz/ Instagram)

Another Instagram user wrote, “You make me feel soo normal. Thank youu… I have a similar body type.. Thank you for being so real!!”, while someone else conveyed their appreciation for the post, writing, “You’re the most amazing. Even people closer home are worried about how they look, it’s scary.”

Ileana’s note is important coming from a Bollywood celebrity, in an industry where perfection in beauty and conventional beauty has been upheld for long.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kolkata tram restaurant
In pictures: Kolkata tramcar converted into a restaurant

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement