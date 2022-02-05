‘This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me’: Ileana D’Cruz

One of the bane of social media has been photo filters that tend to hide how one truly looks. While it may seem harmless fun at first, it doesn’t let people embrace their own bodies. Penning a note on ‘deleting’ such apps, Ileana D’Cruz celebrated herself in a recent post featuring her in a red bikini on her Instagram Stories.

“So easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look ‘slimmer’, ‘more toned’, etc etc etc… Proud of the fact that I’ve deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me,” she wrote.

She also added the hashtag ‘you are beautiful’.

Take a look!

Ileana D’Cruz talks body positivity and more (Source: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram Stories) Ileana D’Cruz talks body positivity and more (Source: Ileana D’Cruz/Instagram Stories)

Previously, the 35-year-old opened up about suffering from body dysmorphia for 15 long years.

The psychological condition involves a person obsessively focusing on one apparent flaw or shortcoming in their physical appearance.

“I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough….. I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not ‘perfect’ enough,” she penned in an Instagram post showing her dressed in a black bikini in October 2020.

She then asserted that she has decided to embrace her flaws and work towards “not conforming to the society’s ideals of beauty”.

She mentioned, “Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every ‘flaw’ just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful. That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I? When I was born to stand out.”

Many celebrities spanning boundaries including Sameera Reddy, Chrissy Teigen, and Lizzo have championed the cause of body positivity in recent years and have used their social media platforms to inspire others to openly talk about their bodies, and how comfortable are they with them.

What is your opinion about body positivity?

