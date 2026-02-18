‘If you’re single at 32, you’ve skipped at least one divorce’: Siddhant Chaturvedi on why late marriage beats a wrong one

When actor Siddhant Chaturvedi quipped, “If you are 32 and still single, you have skipped at least one divorce,” many navigating modern relationships could resonate with him. The remark reflects a growing sentiment—that delaying marriage may entail making better choices.

But does staying single into your 30s — as pointed out by the actor during a conversation with We Are Yuvaa — really signal emotional maturity? Or is it simply a reflection of changing priorities? According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant – Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare, marital status alone says very little about emotional growth.

“The fact that one remains unmarried till the thirties does not necessarily indicate that he or she is more emotionally mature,” says Dr Shankar. “Emotional awareness, communication skills, resilience, and personal maturity define psychological readiness far more than marital status.”