‘If you’re single at 32, you’ve skipped at least one divorce’: Siddhant Chaturvedi on why late marriage beats a wrong one

A psychiatrist explains why age is not the ultimate marker of relationship success.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 03:59 PM IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi on modern-day relationships
When actor Siddhant Chaturvedi quipped, “If you are 32 and still single, you have skipped at least one divorce,” many navigating modern relationships could resonate with him. The remark reflects a growing sentiment—that delaying marriage may entail making better choices.

But does staying single into your 30s — as pointed out by the actor during a conversation with We Are Yuvaa — really signal emotional maturity? Or is it simply a reflection of changing priorities? According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant – Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare, marital status alone says very little about emotional growth.

“The fact that one remains unmarried till the thirties does not necessarily indicate that he or she is more emotionally mature,” says Dr Shankar. “Emotional awareness, communication skills, resilience, and personal maturity define psychological readiness far more than marital status.”

Why are marriages happening later?

Across urban India and globally, the age of marriage has steadily risen. Education, career-building, financial independence, and self-exploration have taken centre stage, explains Dr Shankar.“Most people today are focused on education, career building, financial autonomy, travelling, and exploring themselves before committing to a long-term relationship.”

She adds that the stigma once attached to being single in one’s 30s has significantly reduced. “Changing cultural norms and exposure to different lifestyles have made it more acceptable to delay partnership. It reflects shifting social priorities rather than a direct measure of emotional preparedness,” she says.

In other words, Dr Sinha elaborates, being single at 32 is less about “skipping divorce” and more about choosing timing on one’s own terms.

Does marrying later reduce divorce risk?

“Some evidence supports that marrying in the late twenties or early thirties may be associated with a reduced risk of divorce compared to very early marriages,” says Dr Shankar. “This is often linked to emotional stability, clearer identity formation, and financial preparedness.”

However, she cautions against assuming that age guarantees success. “Compatibility, shared values, conflict resolution skills, and mutual respect remain stronger predictors of marital stability than age alone,” she notes.

Waiting longer does not automatically immunise a couple against separation. Psychological readiness matters more than the calendar, she explains.

ALSO READ | Siddhant Chaturvedi tries a new matcha ice cream float recipe

The pressure to ‘settle down’

Dr Sinha explains, “For many, the real challenge is not age, but pressure. Family expectations, social comparisons, and cultural timelines can create a false sense of urgency.”

“Societal pressure can generate anxiety and self-doubt, making individuals feel they are falling behind if they are not married by a certain age,” she says.

When decisions are driven by fear of judgment rather than genuine compatibility, long-term consequences can follow. “Rushing into marriage without emotional understanding and communication can increase the likelihood of strain later. When external pressure overrides personal readiness, important aspects like values, finances, and emotional needs may be overlooked.”

So, what truly matters?

Ultimately, relationship health is less about age and more about self-awareness.

“Healthy relationships develop when decisions are guided by emotional readiness and shared aspirations, not societal timelines,” Dr Shankar emphasises.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

