Watch: What Anushka Sharma had told Simi Garewal on the importance of marriage

Anushka Sharma is happily married today, raising her daughter with husband Virat Kohli. But some old snippets of when she had sat down with actor and talk show host Simi Garewal for her show India’s Most Desirable, have resurfaced on social media recently, and are being widely shared.

In the clippings from 2011, the actor had talked about romance and marriage. “I don’t know what I want out of a relationship right now,” she had told Garewal.

When asked if she is a romantic, Anushka had said, “No”, before adding, “What is a romantic? What do you like if you are romantic? For me, very small things matter. For me, if a guy is like, caring towards me, and he does it in a way that it comes out naturally for him, for me that is being romantic. He could, for example, if I am sick, pass me a medicine, or say, ‘You should have this’, without making a big deal; for me, that is more than enough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma5021)

In another widely-shared clip, the actor had talked about marriage, and just how important it is for her.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma wore this custom Sabyasachi necklace for latest magazine photoshoot

“Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids. And when I am married, I probably do not want to be working.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma5021)

Life has come a full circle for the 32-year-old actor. She is married, still working and doing good projects, and is a mother to her daughter Vamika, who arrived in January 2021. And going by the blissfully-beautiful posts and videos she shares of her life on social media with husband, we can say that she found an ideal life partner.

But, while this interview is a decade old, we do wonder what the actor thinks of her earlier candidness, and of how much her thoughts have changed over the years.

You can watch the entire interview here:

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle