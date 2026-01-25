‘I was married to a celebrity but…’: Sutapa Sikdar reflects on bond with late Irrfan Khan, not being in ‘awe of him’

"He came from a very small town family, and he didn’t know half the things I knew, and I didn’t know half the things he knew," Sutapa Sikdar added.

google-preferred-btn
Irrfan KhanIrrfan Khan and wife Sutapa Sikdar met in National School of Drama (Image: Facebook/Sutapa Sikdar)

Sutapa Sikdar recently opened up about her marriage to the late actor Irrfan Khan, saying, “I was married to a celebrity, but I didn’t know him as a celebrity. Our story was when we both were equals in NSD. We were classmates…I was not in awe of him, so how would it change my life?”

Reflecting on her admission, made during an event by CaratLane, Dr Anitha Chandra, Consultant – Psychiatry at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, said the secret behind Sutapa never feeling overshadowed by Irrfan’s stardom and continuing to feel valued might lie in their unchanged emotional balance and compatibility. “Mutual respect, trust, and honest communication prevent insecurity or power imbalances in such couples who may clearly separate fame from personal life and treat each other the same at home. Friendship, teamwork, and remembering their early struggles often hold the bond steady,” she stressed.

Staying grounded despite fame

Sikdar recalled how fame didn’t shift their equation: “He really became huge, he evolved a lot. He came from a very small town family, and he didn’t know half the things I knew, and I didn’t know half the things he knew, so I think it was a very equal relationship.”

Dr Chandra sees this as a hallmark of emotional intelligence. “This statement reflects a relationship based on mutual respect, curiosity, and equality. Recognising each other’s knowledge and experiences without judgment fosters collaboration rather than competition. Awareness that neither knows everything about the other promotes humility, openness, and continuous learning, which strengthens trust and communication.”

Irrfan Khan Sutapa Sikdar said she used to help Irrfan Khan rehearese his lines (Image: Facebook/Sutapa Sikdar)
Also Read | Sutapa Sikdar: ‘Irrfan Khan never changed himself from the core to become an actor; he was what he performed’

Balancing different backgrounds

Coming from contrasting worlds — one from a small town, the other from a metropolitan environment—could have created friction in many cases — but not for  them, as Sutapa proudly recalled,  “We were equals from the start.”

Dr Chandra notes, “When partners come from different backgrounds, maintaining equality is key. Treating each other as equals encourages respect, open communication, compromise, and appreciation of each other’s experiences. This reduces resentment, builds emotional safety, and allows both partners to grow together.”

The secret to a lasting bond

Sutapa’s reflections highlight a partnership built on curiosity, trust, and equality. Dr Chandra concludes, “Equality in a relationship is measured not by fame or knowledge but by mutual respect, shared growth, and emotional safety. Couples who honor this foundation can navigate fame, differences, and life pressures without letting them disrupt the bond.”

Story continues below this ad

Through her words, Sutapa Sikdar offers a lesson for all couples: even in the glare of public life, a lasting relationship thrives on friendship, respect, and emotional balance, not status or celebrity.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
gahat paratha
Ameesha Patel on why she thinks men and women are not equal: 'Just by wearing pants...'; relationship expert weighs in
Ameesha Patel on why men and women are not equal
From regenerating limbs to intimidating predators: 10 animals with real superpowers
Archer fish
‘You don’t need 10 products’: Makeup artist Namrata Soni on why multi-step skincare won't work in India
Namrata Soni, Namrata Soni interview, Namrata Soni makeup artiste
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Elle 2026 awards
Who wore what at the ELLE List 2026
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: IND take on NZ in 3rd T20I
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
gahat paratha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
8-km traffic jams, people stuck in cars overnight as Manali sees tourist surge amid record snowfall. Watch
Roads leading into Manali were among the worst affected
‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement