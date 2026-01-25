‘I was married to a celebrity but…’: Sutapa Sikdar reflects on bond with late Irrfan Khan, not being in ‘awe of him’

Sutapa Sikdar recently opened up about her marriage to the late actor Irrfan Khan, saying, “I was married to a celebrity, but I didn’t know him as a celebrity. Our story was when we both were equals in NSD. We were classmates…I was not in awe of him, so how would it change my life?”

Reflecting on her admission, made during an event by CaratLane, Dr Anitha Chandra, Consultant – Psychiatry at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, said the secret behind Sutapa never feeling overshadowed by Irrfan’s stardom and continuing to feel valued might lie in their unchanged emotional balance and compatibility. “Mutual respect, trust, and honest communication prevent insecurity or power imbalances in such couples who may clearly separate fame from personal life and treat each other the same at home. Friendship, teamwork, and remembering their early struggles often hold the bond steady,” she stressed.