‘I was married to a celebrity but…’: Sutapa Sikdar reflects on bond with late Irrfan Khan, not being in ‘awe of him’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Sutapa Sikdar recently opened up about her marriage to the late actor Irrfan Khan, saying, “I was married to a celebrity, but I didn’t know him as a celebrity. Our story was when we both were equals in NSD. We were classmates…I was not in awe of him, so how would it change my life?”
Reflecting on her admission, made during an event by CaratLane, Dr Anitha Chandra, Consultant – Psychiatry at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, said the secret behind Sutapa never feeling overshadowed by Irrfan’s stardom and continuing to feel valued might lie in their unchanged emotional balance and compatibility. “Mutual respect, trust, and honest communication prevent insecurity or power imbalances in such couples who may clearly separate fame from personal life and treat each other the same at home. Friendship, teamwork, and remembering their early struggles often hold the bond steady,” she stressed.
Sikdar recalled how fame didn’t shift their equation: “He really became huge, he evolved a lot. He came from a very small town family, and he didn’t know half the things I knew, and I didn’t know half the things he knew, so I think it was a very equal relationship.”
Dr Chandra sees this as a hallmark of emotional intelligence. “This statement reflects a relationship based on mutual respect, curiosity, and equality. Recognising each other’s knowledge and experiences without judgment fosters collaboration rather than competition. Awareness that neither knows everything about the other promotes humility, openness, and continuous learning, which strengthens trust and communication.”
Coming from contrasting worlds — one from a small town, the other from a metropolitan environment—could have created friction in many cases — but not for them, as Sutapa proudly recalled, “We were equals from the start.”
Dr Chandra notes, “When partners come from different backgrounds, maintaining equality is key. Treating each other as equals encourages respect, open communication, compromise, and appreciation of each other’s experiences. This reduces resentment, builds emotional safety, and allows both partners to grow together.”
Sutapa’s reflections highlight a partnership built on curiosity, trust, and equality. Dr Chandra concludes, “Equality in a relationship is measured not by fame or knowledge but by mutual respect, shared growth, and emotional safety. Couples who honor this foundation can navigate fame, differences, and life pressures without letting them disrupt the bond.”
Through her words, Sutapa Sikdar offers a lesson for all couples: even in the glare of public life, a lasting relationship thrives on friendship, respect, and emotional balance, not status or celebrity.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
On Republic Day in Delhi, the city center is bustling with crowds and security checks, but away from the chaos, the early morning brings a peaceful side of Delhi. Five places offer a serene escape before the celebrations begin: Lodhi Garden, Sunder Nursery, Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, and Yamuna Biodiversity Park.